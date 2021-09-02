BLACKPINK's Lisa shares bold & confident teaser photo along with plans for countdown live ahead of solo debut

The countdown for Lisa's solo debut has officially begun! One hour before the release of her first single album 'LALISA' on September 10 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST), Lisa will go live to count down to the exciting moment together with her fans on Naver’s V Live at 12 pm KST (8:30 am IST).

YG Entertainment is currently collecting messages and questions that fans have for Lisa from September 2 to September 3 at 12. BLINKs can send their messages and questions through Naver. Selected winners will be given a gift and notified separately through their email. Lisa shared a bold and confident teaser poster to announce the exciting V Live ahead of the release of her debut solo album! In the teaser photo, Lisa is seen wearing a sensuous black leather jacket with long black tassels, decorated with rhinestones as she is seen posing confidently.

You can check out the announcement below:

Meanwhile, Lisa's much-awaited debut solo album continues to garner hype amongst fans! According to YG Entertainment, Lisa’s upcoming solo album 'LALISA' surpassed a whopping 700,000 stock pre-orders as of August 30, only four days since pre-order sales began on August 26! This is also the highest pre-order record for any K-Pop female solo artist of all time. Previously, the pre-order numbers reached the top of 100K on the online K-pop store Ktown4u. For those unversed, Lisa's first solo album 'LALISA' will be available in three formats with a CD, a limited edition LP, and a KiT album. The album will be released on various music sites on September 10 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).

