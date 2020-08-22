  1. Home
BTS members REVEAL they're a fan of Harry Styles' THIS song while teasing Suga aka Yoongi

During a recent interview to promote Dynamite, when BTS members were asked the last song that got stuck in their heads they chose Harry Styles' Watermelon Sugar and couldn't help but tease Suga in the process.
BTS is currently on a promotional spree for their latest single Dynamite which is proving to be quite a firecracker in terms of breaking various records. As of now, Dynamite MV has successfully blazed through 120 million views and doesn't seem to slow down anytime soon. Moreover, Dynamite also helped BTS achieve the fastest 100 #1's on the iTunes Top Songs chart. Given that their track is already such a massive success, the boys are definitely on cloud nine and can't contain their excitement.

During an interview with SiriusXM's Hits 1, the members' friendship was put to the test in a BFF Speed Round. When asked about their pizza preferences, RM and Jin chose Hawaiian pizza, Suga and V chose sweet potato mousse while Taehyung also said shrimp, Jimin and Jungkook chose pepperoni and J-Hope chose just cheese. On what they would have done for a living if they weren't musicians, Namjoon answered for TaeTae saying he was going to be a farmer but V corrected him saying he would have been a saxophonist instead. Hobi reiterated how he would have been a tennis player.

Moreover, when it comes to the last song that got stuck in their heads, BTS chose Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles. J-Hope and ChimChim started singing the lyrics as "Watermelon Suga high. Watermelon Suga high," teasing Yoongi while the Daechwita rapper did some cute hand gestures along with the sweetest smile.

On what BTS would do on their day off, while Taehyung said snacking (Jin asked isn't that what they usually do!), RM revealed, "So, basically snacks and sleeping and Netflix. You should find us in a hotel or something." Finally, BTS were asked their coffee orders to which Suga quickly said, "Only iced coffee." When J-Hope picked espresso, Namjoon and Jin booed their bandmate saying, "No espresso," while Suga quipped, "You liar."

