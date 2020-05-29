Five ways Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston's wedding was different from the actor's nuptials with Angelina Jolie

From budget to food and the wedding gown, five ways that Brad Pitt's wedding to Jennifer Aniston was different from his ceremony with Angelina Jolie.

It has been almost two decades since Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt walked down the aisle. It is almost six years since Brad and Angelina Jolie tied the knot. Both the ceremonies were beautiful in their own sense, not that we were invited but sources have painted a beautiful picture of nuptials. While one watched the Friends alum and the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star all out, leaving no stones unturned to make their wedding a private yet memorable affair. The other was an intimate affair with just friends, family and children present at the alter and watching the lovebirds tie the knot.

But how different were the two weddings? Well, here is a quick comparison to understand how different the two weddings were.

Venue:

Jennifer and Brad chose a picturesque location for their wedding. The couple walked down the aisle at a lavish Malibu ceremony atop a cliff. The wedding took place on July 29, 2000. About 200 guests were invited to the wedding. This guest list included Jen's Friends co-star Courteney Cox, Brad's Fight Club co-stars Ed Norton, Salma Hayek and Cameron Diaz.

Brangelina ditched the outdoors for an intimate indoor wedding. Angelina and Brad exchanged their vows at a nondenominational civil ceremony in Chateau Miraval in France. With just 22 wedding attendees, it was truly a family affair. Maddox gave Angelina away while Pax and Knox were the ring bearers. Zahara, Shiloh, and Vivienne turned flower girls for the ceremony. Angelina's father, Jon Voight, wasn't present at the ceremony.

Budget:

Jen and Brad shelled out $1 million on the wedding. Mirror UK reports the couple rented the five-acre multimillion-dollar estate overlooking the Pacific ocean to bring their fairy tale wedding to life. Apart from spending money on the location, they also wrote cheques for 50,000 flowers by exclusive Beverly Hills florist La Premiere. These included roses, wisteria and tulips. Jennifer carried Dutch Vendela roses bouquet. They also spent a bomb on security.

As for Brad and Angie's wedding, there was hardly any money spent on the wedding, E! News reported. Apart from spending $4,000 on the wedding cake, baked by the couple's in-house chef. While the wedding rings are said to be possibly gifted by their friend and designer Robert Procop. But if it wasn't it cost nearly $250,000. Since the wedding was in Europe, flying the guests down to the venue would have cost $100,000. As for the flowers at the wedding ceremony, they were picked by the Brangelina kids from their own garden.

Vows:

Both the weddings saw the respective couple write their own vows. Brad and Jen's wedding vows added an element of humour. Brad had promised to "split the difference on the thermostat" while Jen pledged to make his favourite banana milkshake. As for Brad and Angie's wedding, the wedding vows were emotionally fuelled. "Brad and Angie said handwritten vows telling each other how much they love each other and their beautiful family and they both had tears in their eyes, as did everyone else. It was short but loaded with meaning, and it was a lovely way to start life in their new family home now that the building work is finally finished," a source told E! News.

Wedding Gown:

Although we did not get a full view of Jen's gown, it was reported that the stunning bride slipped into a glass-beaded, floor-length white satin and silk gown with a low back wedding gown which was designed by Italian designer Lawrence Steele. She walked into the ceremony on a pair of custom-made ivory suede heels by Manolo Blahnik. Her veil was attached to a pearl and Swarovski crystal crown.

As for Angie, she gave a good look at her gown via Hello! Magazine. The actress sported a gown designed by Versace's master tailor Luigi Massi. To make her wedding gown a tad more personal, she sported a veil decorated with her children's artwork. "I wanted the kids to be a part of everything including the dress because that's our family. That represents the way we live our life together," she told the magazine.

Food:

It was revealed Jen and Brad's wedding guests dined on shrimp, caviar, gourmet pizza washed down, that was served with Dom Perignon champagne. The main course included crab, lobster and peppercorn beef, Mirror UK reported. They had a six-tier white-frosted served at the wedding.

The Brangelina wedding served local hams, cheese, sea bass, Italian pastas, Champagne, and Chateau Miraval Rosé wine. Three different cakes were served at the wedding. "One was a strawberry ice cream one, another was a three-chocolate gateau, and a third had fresh cream and raspberries," a source told E! News at the time.

