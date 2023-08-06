Justin Bieber Net Worth 2023: Is the singer still a Forbes A-Lister? Here's what we know

Justin Bieber might not be the heartthrob that he was when he first broke the internet with his song Baby, but he certainly remains one of the biggest pop stars. With hit releases banking for him every year, the Yummy singer continues to be an A-lister. In terms of profits, Justin Bieber was featured in the Forbes list of the world's highest-paid musicians in 2013. He was in the seventh position over this listing. So, is the singer making the same numbers in 2023? What is the current net worth of Justin Bieber? Here is everything to know about it.

Justin Bieber's net worth: A timeline

It has been thirteen years since Justin's breakout song Baby hit the screens. And since then, the songwriter has never lost his relevance for one single year. With each passing single, the singer has proven to be a bankable voice. Starting in 2013, this was the first time that he was featured in the Forbes list of the world's highest-paid musicians. On the seventh rank, the young singer was earning a chunk of USD 58 million. Later in 2014, the number saw a high jump to USD 83.5 million.

Year after year, the number saw an exponential rise. And now, the star has well surpassed the two digits in terms of a million dollars. Which means that his current net worth is in the hundreds of millions of dollars. While he has not been featured in the Forbes list since it also accounts for his distance from brand endorsements and public life in the recent years of his career.

Justin Bieber actual 2023 net worth

As per the projections by Celebrity Net Worth, Justin Bieber's net worth in 2023 is around USD 300 million. This persists as a huge jump from the number this 29-year-old began with. This year alone, the Intensions singer sold his 290-song catalog to Hipgnosis Song Capital for USD 200 million. With this, fans await his next breakout single for this year. Justin was recently seen with Hailey Bieber, while the two went on their 'strawberry era' date. We will be sure to update this section with more news as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

