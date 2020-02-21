Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel opts to adopt baby girl, but did she just take a dig at Shilpa Shetty?

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to announce the happy news, however, she also expressed her opinion about adoption and surrogacy.

's sister Rangoli Chandel has been someone who has never shied away from expressing her views and opinions about the happenings in B-town and well, it looks like this time around, she doesn't just have an opinion, but also a big announcement to make. Taking to Twitter, Rangoli announced the happy news about their decision to adopt a baby girl and in fact, also added how her sister inspired them to do so and has also named the baby girl.

Rangoli wrote, "I have a baby I want another one my husband and I decided to adopt, I want to encourage couples to adopt than to go for surrogates, to each his own but let’s try and give homes to those also who are already in this world and longing for parents." She added in another tweet, "My sister has inspired us to do this, Ajay and I have done all the formalities hopefully in few months our baby girl will be with us, Kangana as named her Ganga. so fortunate to be able to give home to a child."

I have a baby I want another one my husband and I decided to adopt, I want to encourage couples to adopt than to go for surrogates, to each his own but let’s try and give homes to those also who are already in this world and longing for parents — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 21, 2020

My sister has inspired us to do this, Ajay and I have done all the formalities hopefully in few months our baby girl will be with us, Kangana as named her Ganga so fortunate to be able to give home to a child — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 21, 2020

Check out Rangoli Chandel's tweets right here:

(ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra welcome a baby girl via surrogacy and name her ‘Samisha’; See FIRST PHOTO)

Well, if anything while this sure is a celebratory piece of news, but it does seem to also be a dig at Kundra, who announced the arrival of a baby girl Samisha Shetty Kundra, just earlier in the morning today. However, Rangoli did add, "To each his own."

Credits :Twitter

Read More