Suffering from hair fall? Include these 10 foods in your diet to prevent hair loss

Hair loss can be a nightmare for women and an extreme cause for stress. Normally, if you lose 50-100 hairs, it is no cause for concern because they tend to grow back. But if it's more than that, this requires a call for attention. While you may use homemade masks or organic products, it won't work until and unless you are internally feeding your system. Proper nutrition is important and that's why we need to have a nutrient-rich diet.

Our lifestyle choices also play a major part in hair loss other than genetics and other environmental factors. Acquiring shiny locks isn't so easy. Although supplements are an option, you don't always need to rely on them. Strong and healthy hair can be achieved through a proper diet. Check out these foods to promote hair growth.

Eggs

Eggs are great sources of protein that aid in hair growth. They are packed with Vitamin B that strengthens our hair follicles and nails. They are also rich in zinc, iron and selenium.

Spinach

I don't know why people refuse to eat healthy greens. They are loaded with nutrients and are a great source of iron and vitamins essential for hair. They contain sebum resulting in healthy hair.

Lentils

Lentils also contain protein, iron, zinc and biotin. They nourish the scalp and provide oxygen to hair follicles that prevent breakage and loss.

Carrots

Carrots have Vitamin A that improves the overall health of the hair making it thicker and stronger. The nutrients found in carrots improve our blood circulation thus promoting hair growth.

Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds are packed with minerals that promote hair growth and also work towards repairing damaged follicles. You can add these to your salad or oatmeal but avoid eating too much of it.

Fish

Omega 3 fatty acids are equally important for your hair and these are found in fatty fish like salmon. They can increase your hair density and reduce thinning. They also contain protein and other essential vitamins.

Nuts

Nuts like almonds and walnuts are an excellent source of vitamins, fatty acids, omega acids and biotin. They strengthen the hair and are equally nourishing.

Berries

Berries also contain healthy nutrients and compounds along with having anti-oxidative properties that can cure hair damage. They also produce collagen that strengthens hair and also gives you glowing skin.

Sweet Potatoes

Vitamin A is necessary for hair growth and including sweet potatoes in your diet can help you achieve that. They help you fight hair loss problems and produce sebum keeping the hair healthy and encouraging its growth.

Chicken

Chicken is also a rich source of protein that stimulates hair growth. This should not come as a problem because they are delicious to eat. And only protein feeds protein. But if you are a vegetarian, you can turn to nuts.

Try these out and see the difference.

