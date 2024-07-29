Virgo Weekly Horoscope July 29 - August 04, 2024

Virgo Weekly Health Horoscope

You are in great health; all you need to do now is find new ways to stay energized throughout the week. Increase your intake of water and juice, particularly coconut water.

Virgo Weekly Love Horoscope

Prepare for a romantic situation that will put your commitment and love to the test. Your partner has faith in you, and you must do everything in your power to keep it. Minor marital issues may necessitate a need for empathy and understanding.

Virgo Weekly Business Horoscope

You have a stable financial status, and this week is an excellent time to make a significant purchase or investment. You should trust your money instincts because you may need to pay for or arrange a trip for your staff this week. On a bright note, any monetary decisions you make will improve your firm.

Virgo Weekly Career Horoscope

This week, job seekers will undoubtedly hear about new openings. Students are advised to pursue their hobbies rather than being swayed by tempting employment offers that merely provide money and no opportunity for progress.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.