What is Male Menopause? Here’s everything you need to know about andropause

Andropause or male menopause has to do with the declining hormonal levels in older men. Read on to know the symptoms, causes and treatment of this condition.

We often talk about how women suffer from menopause and how it affects their health. But did you know that men also experience menopause? If scientific studies are to be believed, men also go through hormonal changes after the age of 50. However, it is very different from what women go through. “Male menopause” is a common term used for andropause, which refers to the decline in men’s testosterone levels.

In andropause, the production of testosterone and other hormones decline in men. Testosterone is a hormone that leads to changes during puberty, manages your physical and mental health, maintains muscle mass, fuels sex-drive and other important functions in the body. The condition is also known as testosterone deficiency and late-onset hypogonadism. It is often associated with hypogonadism, which shows similar symptoms to this condition.

Here is everything you need to know about andropause or male menopause.

Symptoms

As per studies, this condition can cause a variety of symptoms and complications in the body.

- low energy levels

- depression or sadness

- feeling less motivated

- not able to focus on things

- insomnia

- development of breasts

- erectile dysfunction

- infertility

- decreased libido

- reduced bone density and muscle mass

- hair loss

- hot flashes

Treatment

Your doctor might take a blood sample to test your testosterone levels. However, in most cases, the symptoms are manageable without treatment. Making healthy lifestyle choices can help you alleviate the symptoms. So, eating healthy, regular exercise, adequate sleep, and less stress are some lifestyle changes that may help.

In case you’re experiencing depression, your doctor may prescribe antidepressants, therapy and above-mentioned lifestyle changes.

Male VS Female Menopause

This has been a controversial topic for several years. According to Mayo Clinic, male menopause is nothing like female menopause. Female menopause is a natural part of ageing for women, whereas, male menopause doesn’t even affect some older men. Due to the significant differences between the two conditions, doctors prefer calling it andropause or late-onset hypogonadism.

