4 Ways to tell your friend you are in love with them

Have you fallen for your friend? Are you confused as to how should you confess your feelings? Then check out these simple ways to express your romantic feelings and confess your love to your friend.

You have fallen in love with your friend and now you don’t know what to do. Your friend is the one that understands you, supports you and listens to your constant whining. It is thus, completely normal to fall for them and develop feelings for them.

On one hand, you want to confess your feelings to them, while on the other hand, you are worried that you might ruin the friendship. But when you have fallen in love with your friend, it is best to take a shot and express your feelings. Telling your friend that you love them can be tricky. So here are 4 ways to express your love to your friend!

Plan an outing

Take your friend to a place where you two usually hang out. Then once you are comfortable enough, confess your feelings to them while assuring them that no matter what happens, they will not lose you as a friend.

Test the waters

Whenever you talk to them or hang out with them, notice their body language and gestures. Notice if they look at you in a certain way or if they try to be extra-friendly with you! Look out for such signs, and if you do feel that they too seem interested, then take a shot and confess your love.

Flirt with them

To subtly give a hint of them of your attraction, try to flirt with them. Flirt with them in a discreet manner and observe how they respond. If they flirt back, then it is a definite “go ahead” for you to be brave and express your feelings to them.

Be prepared

When you finally decide to tell them about your feelings, be mentally prepared, as they might get a little uncomfortable and break their friendship with you in a worst-case scenario. So be prepared before confessing your feelings and after confessing, do let them know how much you value the friendship and don't want to ever lose it.

