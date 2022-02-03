Aquarius to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs who love to criticise others

We all know that one nosy colleague loves to interfere in everyone’s work. He or she thinks they have the unsaid and uncalled-for power of giving feedback and unnecessarily taking updates of whatever is happening around them. They love to criticise others and have this superiority complex that comes from getting a sudden power. Their nit-picking skills come in handy for them and we all know where it’s coming from.

So, the next time before you boil your blood for them, blame it on astrology.

Here are a few zodiac signs who love to criticise others, according to astrology.

Aquarius

An Aquarius loves to criticise others and find flaws in them. He or she might not do it on purpose but they feel it’s their duty to criticise others so that they can perform better. It might be an act of care but this doesn’t go down well with others.

Virgo

Virgos, too, love to criticise others. They are overconfident and this is why they want to throw unnecessary criticisms at others. While they might not be right all the time but they won’t spare a chance of criticising others and feeling good about it.

Cancer

A Cancer criticises people to bring out the best in them. They just do it to make sure that the other person is able to improve and work on their flaws. There are no bad intentions behind it but they do love to criticise people just for the sake of it, moreover, it gives them pleasure if their criticism has helped someone in any way.

Scorpio

Scorpios are the masters of throwing criticisms, mostly the unnecessary ones. Their evil intentions make them criticise even the good things, just so that they manage to be in the good books of their superiors. A slight feeling of power may make them feel it’s their birthright to poke their nose at other’s business and take the responsibility of the whole world.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

