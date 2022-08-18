Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's brain has stopped functioning, informs Sunil Pal

Raju Srivastava, the ace comedian and actor, has been admitted in hospital for the past few days. On 10th August 2022, Raju was hospitalized at Delhi's AIIMS hospital following a cardiac arrest. The comedian collapsed while running on the treadmill in a gym in South Delhi. He was rushed to the hospital by his trainer and was given CPR followed by angioplasty. His friends have been constantly providing details about his health to his fans. As per the latest video shared by comedian Sunil Pal, he asked people to pray for the comedian as his condition is not good.

In a video shared by the comedian Sunil Pal, he was seen getting emotional as he shared that Raju Srivastava’s condition is critical. He asked people to pray for him as the doctors are also unable to do anything now. He shared that Raju’s brain has stopped functioning. He urged fans to pray for his health.

See the video here-

On 16th August, Raju's manager Nayan Soni shared the comedian's health update and informed that his condition is improving. In a PTI report, Nayan informed that Raju's condition is slowly getting better and he is responding to the treatment. He also shared that Raju can now move his body parts a bit. Sharing more information on the nation's favourite comedian, Nayan said that Raju continues to remain in the ICU and on the ventilator and doctors have informed them that it will take about a week for him to regain consciousness.

On 13th August 2022, Raju's family issued a statement to give an update on his health condition and said that he is stable and requested to ignore any kind of rumours.

On the professional front, Raju Srivastava has featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

Also read- Raju Srivastava Health Update: Manager informs 'He can now move his body parts a bit'