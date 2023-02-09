Bigg Boss 16: 6 moments that prove Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare are Jai-Veeru

Bigg Boss 16 began with a bang on October 1 and is touted as one of the most controversial reality shows. Be it the arguments of the contestants, the bond of 'mandali', Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's 'muddas', or Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's love-hate relationship, all these factors kept the audiences hooked to the show. The inmates left no stone unturned to provide ample entertainment and every contestant's true personality was seen in this show. However, one contestant that just surprised the viewers with his confidence, intelligence, and cuteness is Abdu Rozik. Not only the audience but every contestant loved Abdu for being a genuine and mature person at the age of 19. Abdu shared a close bond in Bigg Boss 16 with Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Shiv Thakare. However, Abdu's friendship with Shiv Thakare became the talk of the town. Though Abdu's sudden eviction broke many hearts, his reels with Shiv Thakare still trend on social media. Shiv and Abdu are adorably addressed as 'ShiBdu' by the netizens, and their one-liner 'Mera dil, meri jaan, mera jigar' became quite popular. As Bigg Boss 16 is all set to draw its curtains soon, let's take a look at some precious ShiBdu moments.

6 moments that prove Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare are Jai-Veeru:

Creating fun memories:

There were several times when Abdu and Shiv's funny moments became the highlight of the episode. Here, ShiBdu creates a hilarious scene where Abdu says, "I miss you, let's go for a long drive" and sits behind Shiv on the couch. The Chota Bhaijaan looks extremely cute as he wrapped himself in a towel. Shiv acts like he is driving a bike, and both act like a couple going on a long drive.

Heart to Heart conversation:

In one of the episodes, Abdu Rozik got emotional as he was missing his family. However, Shiv didn't know that Abdu was crying as he was busy chatting with the other contestants. Abdu was then seen telling MC Stan that Shiv has changed. MC Stan told Shiv that Abdu is upset with his behavior, and soon after this, Shiv tried to convince Abdu. Abdu was also seen complaining about Shiv's behavior to Sajid Khan. However, Sajid told Abdu that Shiv loves and cares for him. Later, Shiv spoke to Abdu, and then Abdu confesses that he is there for everyone when they are sad but no one was there when he was sad. Shiv then explains to Abdu that no one knew that he was upset and even apologized to Abdu. Abdu and Shiv's heart-to-heart conversation proved that nothing can break their strong bond.

Partners in crime:

Abdu and Shiv were indeed partners in crime as both often took a dig at others while sitting with the mandali. In the initial weeks, Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Singh Vig's relationship was the talk of the town. Once Soundarya was seen sitting on Gautam's lap as they were talking to each other, and the other contestants saw them at that moment. Abdu and Shiv then enacted Soundarya and Gautam and recreated the scene. Abdu sat on Shiv's lap, and both left the audience in splits with their hilarious action.

Trusting each other:

Not once but several times Shiv and Abdu have shown their trust in each other. Be it during ration tasks, nomination, or simply for having a conversation, the two proved to be true friends, and their bond was loved by the viewers.

Reuniting:

As we know, Abdu Rozik took a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16 owing to professional commitments and was not seen on the show for almost a week. Though Shiv and the mandali were seen missing the Chota Bhaijaan they were also happy for his success. The mandali were on cloud nine when Abdu reentered the show after completing his project. Abdu and Shiv were seen very happy as they reunited on the show.

Emotional goodbye:

A few weeks ago, Abdu Rozik had to bid goodbye to Bigg Boss 16, and he took a voluntary exit owing to his professional commitments. Abdu's exit left everyone heartbroken, but Shiv Thakare broke down after bidding goodbye to his best friend.

About Bigg Boss 16: The top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 16 are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Shalin Bhanot. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will happen on February 12.

