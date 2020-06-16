  1. Home
BLACKPINK: Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie's enchanting title posters reveal new song name as How You Like That

BLACKPINK is leaving no stones unturned in teasing BLINKS with their three-part comeback, which kickstarts with a pre-release single titled How You Like That. Check out BLACKPINK's Title Posters featuring Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie below.
BLACKPINK's pre-release track, How You Like That, drops on June 26, 2020.BLACKPINK's pre-release track, How You Like That, drops on June 26, 2020.
It's time to get electrified by the magic of BLACKPINK as the 10-day countdown begins for their highly-awaited 2020 comeback. It was a few weeks ago when YG Entertainment announced the Korean girl group's three-part comeback since the release of their successful EP, Kill This Love. As for the three parts, we will first be welcomed into the comeback with a pre-release single followed by another special format single to be dropped in July or August.

The conclusion will see the release of BLACKPINK's first official album after which Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo's solo tracks will be unveiled in sequential order. Jennie's solo song, SOLO, was already released in November 2018. Now, let's get talking about the upcoming pre-release track, which officially has a name. As revealed on BLACKPINK's official Twitter handle with enchanting Title Posters featuring our lovely four members, the upcoming single will be titled How You Like That and will drop on as per schedule on January 26, 2020.

While the members' new looks were teased in yesterday's Comeback Teaser Posters, we get a more intricate look as to what we can expect from each singer. One thing common in all posters is the fieriness in their eyes as they're ready to reclaim their position as the Queens of the Music Industry.

Check out BLACKPINK Title Posters for How You Like That below:

BLACKPINK slaying as per usual!

Are you excited to for BLACKPINK's comeback and pre-release single, How You Like That? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

