Kim Kardashian reveals 'insensitive' joke about Kanye West that she removed from SNL sketch

When it comes to making jokes about her family on Saturday Night Live, Kim Kardashian knows where the line is. Kim continued to prepare for her SNL hosting stint on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, including drafting her monologue and practicing skits with the cast.

While she said that the majority of her family was up for being joked about throughout the event, she did admit that a few punchlines were left on the editing room floor. As per PEOPLE, her split from ex-husband Kanye West was one joke she particularly requested be deleted. The zinger was intended to appear in the People's Kourt comedy, which featured SNL's Chris Redd as West asking Kim to be his divorce lawyer. Kim was afraid that anything more might come off as harsh since she was already planning to make a joke about their divorce during the speech.

"The divorce is so sensitive for him," Kim said as per PEOPLE, "I'm already saying that part in the monologue, I don't want to like… maybe I could talk to Chris and think of something funny. I could just tell him, 'Hey! This is super sensitive to him.'" After almost seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from West in February 2021. North, 8, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 212, are the former couple's children.

Meanwhile, earlier in the show, while preparing her speech, she read a script to comic Amy Schumer that featured a joke about her sister, Khloé Kardashian which was eventually eliminated. "Oh, Khloé, you have the biggest heart. It's so big it has room for Tristan and all of his side pieces," Kim said, referencing Khloé's exTristan Thompson's past cheating scandals.

