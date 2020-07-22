Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri’s Space Sweepers invites investments from the audiences through crowdfunding

Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri will soon be seen in Space Sweepers. Ahead of its release, the distributors of the film invite investments from the audiences via crowdfunding.

Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri's upcoming movie Space Sweepers was pushed owing to the COVID-19 crisis in South Korea. While fans are keen to catch the movie in theatres, the movie’s distributor Merry Christmas has reached out to moviegoers with the opportunity to invest in the movie. As reported by Soompi, the distributors' statement suggests they are opening a platform for crowdfunding as an "easy opportunity for the public to participate in the investment of commercial blockbuster films."

"This investment product is a rare attempt in light of the fact that there have not been any past opportunities for the public to participate in investing in large-scale commercial films. The fact that there are now opportunities for the general public to invest in a low-risk film that is anticipated to perform well in the box office is analyzed to be a major change in the movie market," the statement read.

"It is expected to create a new change in the movie investment market, which has shrunk due to COVID-19. The film industry anticipates that this will give the market a boost in the current situation in which investments in new projects are not actively taking place due to the postponement of numerous films," the distributor added.

The pre-registration for the funding will open from July 22 and the public could make their investments from August 10. Space Sweepers was set to release this summer. However, the movie has been pushed. It is reported that the movie could release around the Chuseok holiday (the Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving).

