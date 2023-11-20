Who was Peter Spellos? Explore Transformers' voice actor's family, and career as he passes away at 69

We are mourning the loss of Peter Spellos, who passed away at 69 earlier today as reported by TMZ . The veteran actor was battling pancreatic cancer and passed away at the Franciscan Hospital House in Indianapolis. He was known for his work in the animated series, Transformers as well as the show American Dreams.

Animated show Transformers actor Peter Spellos passes away at the age of 69

Peter became increasingly popular after he voiced the character Sky-Byte in the Transformers cartoon series. The role made him popular in the Comic-Con circuit. He had also essayed the role of Motorman in Men in Black II and Gus in American Dreams.

According to his brother James, the actor will be cremated. The family will also organize an online gathering for the fans. On hearing the news of his death, a friend Fred Olen took to Facebook and wrote, “It is with tremendous sadness that I must report the passing of my dear friend, Peter Spellos at 2:30am this morning. “Many of you knew Peter personally. He had more loving friends than there are stars in the sky. A gentler giant never existed. A talented actor, teacher and wise old owl. He always made me laugh. I cannot even recall how many movies we made together, but they would probably fill a book… maybe some day they will. Goodbye, pal.”

The actor is survived by his brother James who confirmed that Spellos will be cremated

His friend and acting student Jennifer Smith confirmed his death to the news portal. Smith has the power of attorney for Peter and mentioned that he was under care as his health gradually deteriorated. She mentioned, “He was loved and cared for and surrounded by people during his final days.”

Peter was born in Queens in New York back in 1954 and began working in the television industry later in 1972. His on-screen debut was in the 90s show Sorority House Massacre II. The actor will be remembered for his contribution to the entertainment industry.

