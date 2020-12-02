Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty gets bail after almost 3 months in NCB's drug case

On Wednesday, a Special NDPS Court in Mumbai granted bail to Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty in the Narcotics Control Bureau's drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Almost two months after Rhea Chakraborty was set free, the Special NDPS Court in Mumbai granted bail to her brother Showik Chakraborty in the Natrcotics Control Bureau's drugs case. On Wednesday, Showik was granted after being in prison for nearly three months as he and sister Rhea Chakraborty were arrested in early September. ANI confirmed the development as the tweet read, "Special NDPS Court grants bail to Showik Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty's brother) in a drugs case registered by Narcotics Control Bureau."

Special NDPS Court grants bail to Showik Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty's brother) in a drugs case registered by Narcotics Control Bureau. — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

Just a few weeks ago, Showik had filed for a fresh bail plea in the special NDPS Court in Mumbai. He had emphasised in his bail plea that he was not found in possession of any drugs and was being 'falsely implicated'. "In the facts and circumstances of the present case, given that no commercial quantity has been alleged in respect of the applicant, there has been no recovery from the applicant and that all allegations pertain only to small quantities, the embargo imposed by Section 37 of the NDPS Act, 1985 would not be applicable," the bail application read.

The drug case cropped up after the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in his Mumbai flat on 14 June. While three central agencies began investigating the case, Rhea and brother Showik's links to drug dealers in Mumbai came to the fore. Rhea, in her court statement, had also claimed that Sushant was a consumer of drugs and his house staff often arranged the required drugs for him.

The NCB then widened their search in the Bollywood-drug nexus probe. And not just Rhea, but actors like , Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh were also summoned.

