Riddhima Kapoor pens note for father Rishi Kapoor on 68th birthday anniversary: Know you’re watching over us

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, took to social media to pen a heartwarming note on the 68th birthday anniversary of the late actor
Mumbai
Today, late actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note on the 68th birthday anniversary of her father and late actor Rishi Kapoor. Bang at midnight, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, posted a series of photos of the veteran actor with his son Ranbir Kapoor, wife Neetu Kapoor and other family members and alongside the photo, Riddhima remembered her father watching over all of them and ensuring that they live by the value system he instilled in them. Alongside a series of photos, Riddhima wrote, “Papa, They say when you lose someone, you can’t live without -your heart will badly break! But I know you are living in this broken heart & will be there forever! I know you are watching over all of us & ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us!...”

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer and for all those who don’t know, Rishi had spent a significant amount of time in New York undergoing treatment and while wife Neetu accompanied her husband, during that time, the actor was visited by his colleagues from the film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar and several others.

Although daughter Riddhima couldn’t attend the last rites of her father since she couldn’t travel to Mumbai from New Delhi due to the pandemic, however, on the prayer meet of the late actor, Riddhima Kapoor posted two pictures from the prayer meeting and while in the first picture, she is seen standing near the garlanded photo of Rishi Kapoor, her caption read, “Love you always Papa ..."

Check out the post here:

