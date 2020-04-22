Amala Paul finally opens up about her second marriage; Says 'I will announce it when the time comes'

Post her divorce with ex-husband and director AL Vijay, Amala found the love of her life again. The stunner got into a relationship with Mumbai-based singer, Bhavninder Singh.

Amala Paul's secret wedding with a Mumbai based singer recently hit the headlines after a few photos of them surfaced on social media. Post her divorce with ex-husband and director AL Vijay, Amala found the love of her life again. The stunner got into a relationship with Mumbai-based singer, Bhavninder Singh. The photos of them getting married went viral after Bhavninder uploaded on his Instagram. However, he deleted the photos immediately but till then, they were already viral. While it is yet to not clear if they really got married, a few reports stated the duo has called it quits.

During a recent interview with a Telugu portal, Amala was asked about her marriage photos with Bhavninder Singh, that went viral on social media. To this, she replied, "My wedding has some more time to happen. I am currently busy with films. Once they are done, I will announce about my wedding. I spoke about my love. So I will speak about my wedding too. So till then, don't spread rumours on my weddings. I will announce it when the time comes."

Here's a picture from Amala Paul's wedding that went viral:

On the work front, Amala Paul will be seen in the Telugu version of Lust Stories. She is also working on a web series with Mahesh Bhatt. She speaking about it, she revealed, "I'm playing the role of Parveen Babi and this story belong to 1970s. Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amitra Puri, Pushpadeep Bharadwaj and others are also part of this series. Well, cant reveal more about this."

