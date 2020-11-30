9 Essential tips to take care of your scalp for healthy and problem free hair

Dandruff, hair fall, infections etc. are some of the most common problems on our scalp. But proper care can prevent all these issues providing you with a healthy scalp. Hence, Dr Soma Sarkar shares some tips to pamper the scalp.

Our skin is the largest organ of the body. It starts from the scalp and ends on toenails and it’s the most important part of skincare regimen. Scalp care not only concerns the hair but also the skin on the scalp. The most common problems on the scalp are dandruff, dry and wet scaly scalp and these may occur due to dirt and pollution.

Some other medical conditions can also be seen such as psoriasis, lice, alopecia, fungal infection, folliculitis, vitiligo, warts etc. These conditions need to be treated medically consulting a dermatologist. But to prevent other common scalp problems, we should take care of it properly. So, to guide you with the right scalp care regime, Dr Soma Sarkar, Medical Director at Dr soma’s dermatology and aesthetic clinic, shares some tips.

How to take care of your scalp to prevent all problems?

1.Use shampoos that are sulphate free. People with oily scalp have to wash their hair frequently compared to the people with dry scalp.

2.Trim your hair every 1.5 months and have a proper hair cut in every 3 months.

3.Chemically treated hair should be taken care of professionally. If needed, you should always consult your dermatologist. And use a conditioner and mask regularly after shampoo.

4.Avoid all kinds of heat-styling tools to protect the scalp. Because extra heat can damage the scalp and hair to the core.

5.Deep conditioning treatment is advisable at regular intervals for the scalp nourishment.

6.If you have any scalp issues like dandruff or patches then avoid oiling your hair.

7.Diet and lifestyle depend a lot for a healthy scalp. So, keep an eye on them. For a better and healthy lifestyle, you can consult your doctor. 8.People with vitamin deficiency and thyroid conditions should consult their doctor as they are also a prime reason for issues on the scalp. 9. And stop trying every possible remedy on your scalp that you get from the internet. Self-medication should always be avoided. Any sign of major hair falls or infection needs to be diagnosed and treated by a dermatologist. And always consult your doctor before it gets too late. Also Read: Kick off Monday blues with 3 easy skincare steps that will make you feel refreshed in minutes

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×