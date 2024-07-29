Gemini Weekly Horoscope July 29 - August 04, 2024

Gemini Weekly Health Horoscope

You may be feeling good about your health and want to travel since an adventure trip with friends can make you feel refreshed. It's time to put your worries aside and enjoy the moment. You can also plan to attend kickboxing courses with friends or family members.

Gemini Weekly Love Horoscope

This week, you may experience fresh hope and energy in your love life. Someone close to you may be able to offer advice or suggestions to help keep your relationship exciting. A casual friend may introduce you to a possible match.

Gemini Weekly Business Horoscope

Your strong financial position will allow you to handle unexpected bills. You might be able to get something you've wanted for a long time. This week, you may be presented with a terrific monetary opportunity. If you're attentive, you'll have no trouble claiming it.

Gemini Weekly Career Horoscope

It is not a good professional week, so avoid dealing with sensitive clients. You may be stuck on some challenging tasks at work, so consider asking peers for aid. Postpone any work-related travel by a few days, but if you must go, arrange your trip with enough flexibility for last-minute modifications.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.