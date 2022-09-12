4 Vastu plants that are extremely lucky for your health and happiness

Vastu shastra has always been in limelight in India! People tremendously put their faith in this study as it is proved to bring happiness, wealth, success and prosperity to the dwelling. There are certain guidelines of Vastu Shastra that need to be followed in order to reap the maximum benefits. While placing the objects in the abode as per the Vastu has always been in the centre stage to cultivate health, prosperity and wealth, incorporating Vastu Plants in your dwelling recently gained much attraction. Placing the Vastu plants in the right direction is touted to bring positivity to the abode while making the ambience visually appealing and soothing. Here we bring you a list of Vaastu/lucky plants that you must place in your home. 1. Snake plant

Snake plant is flaunted to eradicate toxins from the home while fabricating a soothing and positive environment that is quite great for your mental and physical health. It can even assist in reducing stress and tension from your environment while endorsing a positive ambience. The south or east direction of the home is considered best to place this plant.

2. Basil plant The Basil plant holds a religious link and is found in almost every Hindu household. Not only is it great for physical health and prominent for its healing properties, but it is also a significant addition to your abode as it purifies the air naturally and decreases toxins from your surroundings. This holy basil plant entices good health and happiness and should be placed in the north, east, or northeast direction for great results. 3. Money Plant Money Plant has always been an integral part of Vastu Shastra. It is recognised as one of the powerful tools that bring wealth and prosperity to the abode. Being one of the easiest to maintain plants, the Money plant can be opted and placed in the southeast direction of your drawing room or balcony to reap the finest benefits. It will make your surrounding aesthetically beautiful while attracting good luck and wealth.