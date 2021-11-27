Home Sweet Home: 3 Tips to make your house stand out

Warm, comfortable place to return to with a luxurious feel. This is what we all simply want from our homes. But sometimes no matter what we do all the effort go in and vain and our house loses its charm.

Even the most royal furniture and bright white wall paint can spread its magic. And you wonder why. There can be several reasons for it and one of them being poor lighting and cluttered spaces.

Here are 3 tips that will make your simple house stand out of the clutter.

Bright light is here to save you

No matter if you live in a small apartment or a big bungalow, if your space is poorly lit nothing can save it. So, if you are wondering why all this fail nothing seems to add charm to your four walls, try rethinking your lighting system. Opt for white light for small spaces, and yellow light for big ones. If yellow light doesn’t appeal to you, white will be perfect. Make sure your windows are open, at least, once a day. This will help natural light enter your home and make it stand out.

Indoor plants to the rescue

White walls are best paired with indoor plants. This is a simple and inexpensive way to instantly amp your house décor game. A combination of small and big plants, according to the space, will help you make your house stand out. Also, it will help clean the air. If for some reason, you are unable to take care of these living beings, artificial plants can do the job for you.

Don’t compromise on white space

White or blank space in a house is just as important as the rest of the things. It helps your eyes to relax and give you a feeling of comfort. Also, it saves you from the unnecessary hassle of buying more and more furniture. So, the next time that white space bothers you, rethink about filling it. Because be it for make-up or house décor, less is always more.

