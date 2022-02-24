Libra to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac signs who are the best lovers

We all consider our partners the best lover and don’t miss any opportunity to praise them and make them feel the best and perfect match. And why not? There’s nothing wrong with it and everyone wants to feel that way.

However, there are a select few who are the best lovers. And it’s not us saying that but astrology.

Here is a list of zodiac signs who are the best lovers.

Libra

Libras love the hardest. They know how to feel their loved ones feel special and don’t spare any opportunity of surprising them. Their biggest strength as a lover lies in the fact that Libras respect, value, encourage and motivate their partner. They make sure they are prioritising the right things and not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to showing love to their partner.

Leo

Leos may be loud but they are sweet and loving. They care for their partner with all their heart and there’s nothing that can change their feelings. A Leo wants to do it all for their partner even if it means compromises for them. If you have a Leo as a partner, make sure you never let them go.

Sagittarius

A Sagittarius is also one of the best lovers. It’s their sweet actions and romantic words that can win anyone. Once they are in love with you, they will make sure they are doing everything you deserve. They might get rude sometimes but that is only because they are upset, otherwise, they possess all the qualities of a perfect lover, you name it and they have it.

Aquarius

Aquarius is, at times, an introvert. Their way of expressing love is different from all the others but this is why they are considered the best lovers. They make sure to move mountains for their lovers, without even letting them know. If you are with an Aquarius, you know you have earned a gem for life.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

