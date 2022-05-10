Taurus to Cancer: 4 Zodiac signs whose love language is words of affirmation

Just as we all have individual likes and dislikes; we all have a way in which we like to show our love for our partners. This is called your love language. While certain star signs adore material presents, there are some zodiac signs for whom loving words suffice. So, today, we look at star signs whose love language is words of affirmation for they can never tire of hearing how much they are adored by their spouses.

Taurus

A Taurus may appreciate gifts that are thoughtfully chosen for they like the finer things in life. But these bulls truly need nothing more than words of assurance that you do indeed care for them. They are often plagued by self-doubt and suffer from low self-esteem, but at such times words of support, encouragement and love from their bae can boost their morale and help them feel loved.

Cancer

Above all, Cancer craves love and attention from their mate. They would badger their spouse for hours just to give them their undivided attention and ask questions such as ‘What do you love the most about me?’ or ‘Do you love me?’ While this may seem repetitive, it is simply their love language.

Pisces

A Piscean’s love language is voicing their feelings for their mate. They are the ones who would pen love notes, write letters and even sonnets that depict their adoration of their beau. So, if you truly wish to please a Pisces, simply convince them of your affections by telling them how much you love them. Do this often for a happy partner!

Capricorn

Capricorns value relationships and friendships deeply and are often concerned about whether or not the other individual is investing time and effort in the relationship as much as they have. So, they require words of affirmation on a routine basis to feel satisfied in a relationship. It can be as simple as ‘you’re the kindest person I know’ or even ‘I love the way you smile’ for your Capricorn beau will be easy to please.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

