best serial killer documentaries

Get ready to immerse yourself in spine-chilling Horror spirit with the perfect mix of spooky movies and bone-chilling true crime documentaries. OTT like Netflix, Amazon Prime offers a chilling lineup for your summer evenings, like "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" and "Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes," featuring unreleased recordings. If you're craving something different, dive into "Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes," or explore the twisted mind of David Berkowitz in "The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness." For the ultimate detective experience, join the investigation in "The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer." Whatever your morbid curiosity, there's a serial killer documentary to captivate every spooky season enthusiast. Happy haunting!

1. Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

Discover the latest addition to Netflix's gripping series, Conversations with a Killer. This riveting documentary delves deep into the mind of Jeffrey Dahmer, leaving you with lingering questions. Unveiling never-before-seen footage, the show uncovers chilling conversations between Dahmer and his lawyer, Wendy Patrickus, shedding light on the motivations behind his heinous crimes. Prepare to be captivated by this compelling exploration of a notorious killer's psyche.

2. Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

Step into the chilling world of Dennis Nilsen, a troubled individual who confessed to the gruesome murders of at least 16 men and boys. In this bone-chilling documentary, Nilsen himself narrates his life and crimes, recorded straight from his jail cell. Brace yourself for an unforgettable journey into the mind of a killer.

3. The Hunt For The Zodiac Killer

The mystery of the Zodiac Killer remains unsolved, despite frequent claims of its resolution. The man behind the chilling letters claiming responsibility for 37 murders has yet to be identified. In "The Hunt For The Zodiac Killer," history seeks to unravel this infamous serial murderer's enigma.

4. Jeffrey Dahmer: Mind of a Monster

Explore the chilling transformation of Jeffrey Dahmer, from an ordinary child with an unremarkable upbringing to a monstrous serial killer, rapist, and cannibal. Gain insights from Ron Flowers and Tracy Edwards, rare survivors of Dahmer's brutal crimes. Delve into the mind of the infamous killer through the perspectives of his father, Lionel Dahmer, and neighbour Vernell Bass. Brace yourself for an unsettling journey into the depths of darkness.

5. Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

This documentary is not suitable for those with a fear of clowns. Brace yourself for a chilling tale. John Wayne Gacy, a notorious serial killer, donned clown attire and entertained kids in hospitals as "Pogo the Clown" or "Patches the Clown." This power-hungry sex offender once declared, "Clowns can escape any consequences. I feel no remorse." Prepare for a bone-chilling exploration into his twisted world.

6. The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness

Journalist Maury Terry delves into the chilling case of David Berkowitz, also known as the "Son of Sam." In his investigation, Terry puts forth a captivating theory: Berkowitz may not have been acting alone in his heinous crimes. Could there have been multiple Sons of Sam, working together to commit murders throughout New York City? Discover the gripping revelations in "The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness."

7. BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer

Dennis Rader, also known as the BTK Strangler, was notorious for his brutal crimes, involving binding, torturing, and killing his victims. Despite committing murders over many years, he managed to evade capture until 2005. Dr. Katherine Ramsland, a forensic psychology professor, shares her intriguing decade-long correspondence with the BTK Strangler in this captivating series.

8. The Confession Killer

Delve into the gripping tale of Henry Lee Lucas, a man who claimed responsibility for hundreds of murders, potentially making him one of history's most notorious serial killers. Uncover the shocking truth as evidence emerges, unraveling Lucas's confessions and revealing a web of hoax confessions to numerous unsolved cases. Brace yourself for a captivating journey into the mind of a complex and enigmatic figure, as "The Confession Killer" uncovers the truth behind the mask of a prolific murderer.

9. Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer

Discover the chilling tale of Richard Ramirez, the notorious Night Stalker. Unlike other serial killers, Ramirez had no discernible pattern in his gruesome murder spree across Los Angeles. Delve into the gripping documentary, "Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer," as it unveils the relentless pursuit that led to Ramirez's downfall and ultimate justice. Brace yourself for a suspenseful journey into the dark mind of a true predator.

10. Into the Abyss: A Tale of Death, A Tale of Life

Witness a chilling Texas killing spree as Michael Perry and Jason Burkett team up. Perry faces the death penalty, executed just 8 days after his final interviews for this gripping documentary. Burkett, on the other hand, is sentenced to life in prison. This film originally intended to showcase five death row inmates, but the focus narrows down to Perry's story. Brace yourself for an intense exploration of the criminal mind and the consequences that follow.

11. Tales of the Grim Sleeper

Nick Broomfield's film delves beyond the killer and his victims, examining the flaws in our justice system. It reveals how Lonnie David Franklin Jr. evaded capture for so long, targeting numerous black women. Ultimately, it was his son's DNA test that led to his apprehension. Explore the hidden depths of the case and the cracks in justice with this gripping documentary.

12. American Murder: The Family Next Door

Prepare to be unsettled as you delve into "American Murder: The Family Next Door." This gripping documentary is a true crime fan's dream, packed with online footage of Shanann Watts, the victim, discussing her husband, Chris Watts, who would ultimately be exposed as her killer. Brace yourself for a closer look at Shanann's life, raw police body cam footage, and Chris Watts' telling failed lie detector test. Get ready for a chilling and captivating ride!

13. Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Discover the chilling tale of infamous serial killer Ted Bundy. The Ted Bundy Tapes unveil his shocking story, from arrest to execution, through voice recordings and interviews. Delve into the mind of a murderer who preyed on unsuspecting young women. Brace yourself for a captivating journey into darkness.

14. Crazy, Not Insane

Ever wondered why you don't commit murder? Crazy, Not Insane delves into the research of psychiatrist Dr. Dorothy Otnow Lewis on the minds of serial killers. In the documentary, Dr. Lewis reveals that the death row electrician she interviewed appeared disturbingly similar in mental stability to the very men he executed.

15. Unseen

In 2009, authorities made a horrifying discovery: 11 female bodies were found in the residence of Anthony Sowell, known as the Cleveland Strangler. The documentary "Unseen" delves into the disturbing story of how Sowell managed to evade capture for an extended period while targeting marginalized and underrepresented women.