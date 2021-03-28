66th Filmfare Awards 2021: Irrfan & Taapsee Pannu bag Best Actor, Thappad wins Best Film; See Full List

From Irrfan Khan winning Best Actor for his extraordinary performance in Angrezi Medium to Taapsee Pannu's Thappad bagging Best Film; Here is a complete list of winners for 66th Filmfare Awards 2021.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed many things including the award-giving ceremony. It is the same time of the year when Bollywood's biggest talents will be honoured. Last year entertainment industry had undergone the toughest time after the lockdown was announced. But still, it does not stop them from entertaining their fans. Though there was not much release because of the lockdown some were released on OTT like- Gulabo Sitabo, Gunjan Saxena, Dil Bechahra, etc. Owing to the pandemic, the awards are being announced through the digital platform.



2020 entertainment industry surely lost some of its gems including and Irrfan Khan. The award ceremony will be aired on April 11, 2021 on Colors TV. Farah Khan has won the Best Choreography Filmfare for the title song of Sushant Singh Rajput's film Dil Bechara. This year's trophy also marked Farah's seventh Filmfare win. Gulabo-Sitabo starrer Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana have also won few awards Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior won awards in the action and special effects categories. 's Thappad has also received awards.



Here’s the list of winners:



Best Action: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Ramazan Bulut, RP Yadav

Best Background Score: Thappad: Mangesh Urmila Dhakde

Best Cinematography: Gulabo Sitabo: AvikMukhopadhayay

Best Choreography: Dil Bechara: Farah Khan

Best Costume Design: Gulabo Sitabo: Veera KapurEe

Best Editing: Thappad: Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani

Best Production Design: Gulabo Sitabo: Manasi Dhruv Mehta

Best Sound Design: Thappad: Kaamod Kharade

Best VFX: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Prasad Sutar

Best Playback Singer (Male): Raghav Chaitanya for 'Ek Tukda Dhoop' from Thappad and Best Playback Singer (Female): Asees Kaur for 'Malang' title track

Best Music Album: Pritam for Ludo

Best Dialogue award: Juhi Chaturvedi for Gulabo Sitabo

Best Film: Thappad

Best Film (Critics): Prateek Vats (Eeb Allay Ooo!)

Best Director: Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Irrfan (Angrezi Medium)

Best Actor (Critics): Amitabh Bachchan (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)

Filmfare Shortfilm Awards:

The award for Best Film (Fiction): Arjun

Best Actor (Female): Purti Savardekar for The First Wedding

Best Actor (Male): Arnav Abdagire, Arjun

Best Film (Popular Choice): Devi

Best Film (Non-Fiction): Backyard Wildlife Sanctuary

