Dabangg 3: Salman Khan RECOUNTS his childhood days; Says, ‘As a child, I was difficult to handle’

Talking about Dabangg 3, the film is directed by Prabhudeva, and stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar.

In just a few days, will celebrate his 54th birthday on December 27 and although owing to the CAA protests, the box office collection of Dabangg 3 has gotten affected but Salman Khan and the team is happy that the audiences are loving the film. That said, during a recent interview, Salman Khan opened up about the fact that he was a very difficult child for his parents and very difficult to handle.

When Salman was asked as to what he was as a child, the Dabangg actor said that as a child, has was difficult for his parents to handle. “I am still working on that one quality,” and since he has always been extremely close to his parents, Salman Khan reveals that this is one of the reasons why it hurts the most. Furthermore, Salman Khan recounted his school days when he said that as a child, he was “thrown out” of his school when he was in the fourth grade. “Actually, I don’t know what wrong did I do when I was growing up that I was thrown out of a school when I was in the fourth grade and highly recommended into another school. From there, they requested my earlier school to take me back. So then I came back and passed out from there,” he said.

On the work front, Salman Khan’s latest release- Dabangg 3 has finally hit the screens and is currently inching towards the Rs 100-crore club. Despite the CAA protests, Dabangg 3 managed to rake in Rs 91.85 crore at the domestic box office in just four days. Talking about Dabangg 3, the film is directed by Prabhudeva, and also features and Saiee Manjrekar.

Credits :The Tara Sharma Show

Read More