5 Outfits from Sara Ali Khan’s ethnic wardrobe to take inspiration from and recreate!

In the span of merely 4 films and many more up her sleeve, Sara Ali Khan has marked her spot in the industry - Bollywood as well as fashion! When she isn’t serving a full-blown glam diva moment, her off-duty styles are much talked about - and for good reason! Ever since her debut in ‘Kedarnath’, she has been in the spotlight for having one of the most expansive collections of Indian ethnic wear, and her unabashed soft spot for it!

At a time when youngsters herd towards Western fashion trends, this 26-year old star effortlessly brings back the narrative to our roots with her impeccably elegant ethnic wardrobe. From vibrant hues and bold embellishments to light colours and elevated basics, there is nothing that Sara cannot pull off with the utmost grace. We are especially in awe of her simple and laid back traditional outfits - and we have decoded her signature style!

If you love her off-duty ethnic style just as much as we do, here are 5 of our favourites from her lookbook that you can take inspiration from and elevate your wardrobes as well!

Look #1 - Neons

Neon lime green sounded like a very daunting colour to wear until Sara proved us wrong, and how! Neons have been a globally trending colour palette for 2021, and there is no reason why it shouldn't translate into Indian ethnic wear as well. Taking inspiration from Sara’s bold look, here is a zesty lime green kurta, dupatta and sharara set with minimal gota patti embellishments that you must check out!

Here&Now Lime Green Gota Patti Kurta Set

₹ 1,679.00 – Buy Now.

Look #2 - Shararas for the win!

Even a quick glance at Sara’s Instagram (@saraalikhan95) would prove her unabashed love for shararas! She practically owns one in every colour imaginable, but this look truly had us in awe! An all-white short kurta and sharara set with a colorful dupatta on one shoulder is a brilliant look, and you can try it out too!

Castle Off-white Solid Kurta with Sharara

₹ 1,959.00 – Buy Now.

Dupatta Bazaar Multicoloured Leheriya Dupatta

₹ 463.00 – Buy Now.

Look #3 - Colour Pop

Sara Ali Khan never fails to impress with her simplistic yet quirky interpretation of Indian styles. She loves wearing solid, neutral toned outfits but with a statement accessory that provides a vibrant pop of colour to the entire ensemble, such as an elegant and opulent dupatta! This is one of our favourite looks from her, and here is how you too can get the look -

Moda Rapido Motif Embroidered White Kurta

₹ 879.00 – Buy Now.

Clora Creation Magenta & Gold Banarasi-style Dupatta

₹ 934.00 – Buy Now.

Max Solid White Churidar

₹ 399.00 – Buy Now.

Look #4 - Soothing Pastels

This photo with mommy-dearest Amrita Singh has the duo glowing and looking ethereal in an understated elegance. Sara wears a pale pastel green kurta and matching dupatta embroidered with dainty pastel pink flowers. Pastels are another colour palette dominating fashion trends worldwide, and seem to be a match made in heaven for Indian ethnic wear and every glorious skin tone here! Get a similar look -

Ahika Green & Pink Printed Kurta with Trousers & Dupatta

₹ 1,398.00 – Buy Now.

Look #5 - Monotone Blue

Do you remember Deepak Rathore’s famous song ‘Tuta Pull Wahan’ that went like, “Sardi bhi thi sharmaayi, tu neele suit mein aayi...phir nazrein jo milaayi, haaye iss dil ki thi tabaahi”? That is exactly how this ensemble on Sara Ali Khan made us feel! Never one to shy away from a monotone outfit, you can take inspiration from this one by Sara and give it your own twist for understated elegance! Here is an idea for that -

Yuris Blue & White Bandhani Print Cotton Set

₹ 1,364.00 – Buy Now.

Also Read: 5 Outfits you can LITERALLY recreate from Gen Z style icon Khushi Kapoor’s wardrobe