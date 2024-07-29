Leo Weekly Horoscope July 29 - August 04, 2024

Leo Weekly Health Horoscope

You should be active over the next several days, so channel your energy into something worthwhile, such as a strenuous workout, boxing training, or possibly karate.

Leo Weekly Love Horoscope

This week, love is likely to bring you great joy, as your companion may be an excellent source of support. You might even spice up your relationship by taking them to a fancy spa resort or treating yourself to a couples massage.

Leo Weekly Business Horoscope

This is a wonderful week financially, and some Leos may decide to purchase workout equipment. If you have not yet invested in real estate, now is a wonderful moment to think about long-term investments. In addition, family members may persuade you to change occupations or invest in a new business endeavor.

Leo Weekly Career Horoscope

Freshers should avoid attending interviews without preparation this week. You may feel stressed at work since certain serious concerns may take time to settle. If you want to request a raise or promotion, now is not the best time to do so.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.