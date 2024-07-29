Leo Weekly Horoscope July 29 - August 04, 2024
Check out the weekly horoscope predictions from 29th July to 4th August 2024 to stay ahead of the game, and be proactive by preparing for the obstacles that may arise.
Leo Weekly Health Horoscope
You should be active over the next several days, so channel your energy into something worthwhile, such as a strenuous workout, boxing training, or possibly karate.
Leo Weekly Love Horoscope
This week, love is likely to bring you great joy, as your companion may be an excellent source of support. You might even spice up your relationship by taking them to a fancy spa resort or treating yourself to a couples massage.
Leo Weekly Business Horoscope
This is a wonderful week financially, and some Leos may decide to purchase workout equipment. If you have not yet invested in real estate, now is a wonderful moment to think about long-term investments. In addition, family members may persuade you to change occupations or invest in a new business endeavor.
Leo Weekly Career Horoscope
Freshers should avoid attending interviews without preparation this week. You may feel stressed at work since certain serious concerns may take time to settle. If you want to request a raise or promotion, now is not the best time to do so.
Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.