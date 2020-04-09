Dalgona Coffee Origin: Did you know it is popular candy from South Korea?

Dalgona Coffee is the new rage everywhere. But do you know about its origin? It’s actually a famous candy found on the streets of South Korea. Read on to know more.

Dalgona Coffee has become the new trend and is all over the internet. People are posting pictures while making the coffee on social media. But have you ever thought about its origin? Where does this coffee come from? Why is it ruling the social media platforms now? Well, there have been different revelations about the origin of this coffee. Some people say that it has been first popularised by the South Korean actor, Jung II-woo. He was served this beverage when he went to visit Macau. But according to other sources, a South Korean YouTube channel made it popular and then it became viral on TikTok. However, Dalgona is actually a popular sweet candy available on the streets of South Korea. It was highly popular between 1970 and 1980.

History of Dalgona

Dalgona was first created after the Korean War (1950-53). During that time, US Army personnel used to give sweets to children. But their parents were not able to afford those sweets for their kids. So, they made their own version of candy and named it Dalgona. Dalgona sweets are quite similar to large lollipops and they are made in different shapes like heart, star, etc. This candy recipe has now been turned into the popular hot beverage- Dalgona Coffee.

How to make Dalgona Candy

You need brown sugar, corn syrup, baking soda and vinegar to make the sweet candy. It’s known by different names across the world. But it’s mostly popular by the name of Dalgona. Check out the recipe below to make Dalgona Candy instead of coffee.

