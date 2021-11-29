EXCLUSIVE: Magic Potion: Here is why you should start your day with a glass of water

If we happen to ask you what’s the first thing that you need in the morning, many will be quick to answer - tea, coffee or a glass of juice. But what if we tell you that’s not something you should really be doing? Instead beginning a day with a magic potion is what you need. What magic potion and where can we buy it from, you ask? It’s right there in your kitchen and there’s no dearth for it, at least, till climate change is hitting us hard.

Several experts suggest that starting a day with a glass, or two, of water, is one of the best practices to maintain optimum health. It helps keep you hydrated and active throughout the deal.

“While it may not sound much of a deal to you, but starting a day with water does makes a difference in one’s life. Think about all the dehydration that has happened throughout the night. An 8–9-hour gap does call for water. Hence, it is the first thing you should have in the morning,” says Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Internal Medicine (Founder-Director), Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals.

Moreover, water helps flush out toxins from the body. So, starting your day with a glass of water also helps in detoxifying your body and yes, you don’t need to make those special drinks that the Internet, usually, asks you to.

“Also, having tea, coffee, or even juices on an empty stomach is anyway not recommended. This can increase acidity and trigger other gastric issues. Having water, on the other hand, will keep your digestive health at its best. Also, drinking plenty of water in the morning helps keep you active throughout the day. You are less likely to suffer from exhaustion or feel low,” adds Bajaj.

Water followed by a bowl of fresh fruits will further help you keep healthy. “Not to mention, it has several benefits on the skin. Your skin will look fresh, young and even the signs of ageing may take a backseat,” Bajaj tells you.

Apart from that it may also help in weight loss and keeping your mental health at its best. “Your mind seems to relax and fight the unnecessary stressors keeping anxiety and depression at bay,” says Bajaj.

