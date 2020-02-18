Health Tips: You should intake Himalayan salt and water in the morning; Here’s Why

Himalayan salt is not only more healthier than other types of salt, but it's also packed with various health benefits. Here's how having himalayan salt with water in the morning can work great for your body.

When it comes to following a ritual, many people like to follow a morning ritual. Some people like to drink warm water with lemon and honey, while others like to drink warm water with a pinch of cinnamon. Be it for the taste, the effect on the body or health benefits we all have one drink that cannot be missed in the morning. And when it comes to having a drink in the morning, one thing that's getting popular with time is the Himalayan salt and warm water drink. No, it's not popular because of its taste, but it's preferred by many for the innumerable health benefits that it has.

Himalayan salt is one of the healthiest varieties of salts and is better than most other types of salt in terms of mineral content, processing method and health benefits offered. When paired with water, it can not only clear toxins from the body but also improve the digestive system.

Read below to find out some health benefits of this drink.

Helps with digestion:

It helps to stimulate enzymes that aid digestion, which helps in breaking down and digestion of food. It further boosts food and water absorption, which allows for better nutrient and mineral intake by the body.

Boosts energy levels:

Himalayan salt contains 84 traces of minerals, which provide the body with the best levels of energy. Since liquids are absorbed quicker, having this salt with water increases the rate of absorption of the minerals and makes you super energetic.

Aids weight loss:

Himalayan salt can help you with weight loss since it only curbs cravings but also helps with the bowel movement. It flushes out extra toxins from the system, thus aiding in weight loss.

Prevents headaches:

Himalayan salt contains minerals like potassium and calcium, which work great to improve muscle contraction and relaxation. Moreover, it has magnesium, which is an anti-inflammatory that helps in with headaches.

Helps with good sleep:

As per research, Himalayan salt can help to reduce the stress hormones adrenaline and cortisol in the body, thus improving sleep. It contains magnesium, which has antidepressant properties that reduce stress, thus aiding better sleep by relaxing the nerves and muscles.

