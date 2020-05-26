Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: Compatibility between a Cancer woman and Virgo man 

How compatible are the two personalities based on their zodiac signs? Find out!

One of Hollywood's hottest couples, Priyanka Chopra and hubby Nick Jonas are inseparable! The two seem to have a close bond and are always cheering each other whether it is at red carpet events, music videos, concerts or even at home, the two are close and have been giving couple goals ever since they walked the red carpet together at the Met Gala 3 years ago! They tied the knot and have one of the biggest Indian-Christian weddings with multiple events that left fans and followers of the duo awestruck!

Like many other things that can tell two peoples compatibility, the stars seem like they are in favour of Nickyanka! Read on to know how compatible they are, based on their zodiac sign.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Born on July 18, PeeCee is a true-blue Cancerian who is emotional, intuitive and ruled by the moon. Cancer-borns might seem standoff-ish when you first meet them but once they decide to become friends with somebody, they never let go. They don't prefer social gatherings and would rather be a part of a small, close-knit group where they like everybody and don't have to pretend. They are incredibly romantic and hate mind games of any kind. Love for them, is a lifetime kind of love. They like to be active in life and don't appreciate anything or anybody holding them down. They are also incredibly loyal and will go to the ends of the earth and against all their beliefs when somebody they love needs it. Nick Jonas Born on September 16, the pop-star is a Virgo man. He gets the job done without complaining. He is smart, sophisticated and always thinks about the big picture. Planning for the future is part of his personality. He needs to feel in control and secure about things. Once you earn his trust, you will have a friend for life. Virgos are also one of the most passionate signs out there and is all about having a physical connection with his partner. Virgos are anal when it comes to organising. While they like having a social life, they also like their down-time. Their calendar doesn't need to be filled to be content.

Compatibility between a Virgo and Cancer

When the two get together, it is a match made in heaven! There are very few signs who work the way a Virgo and Cancer do. They have a strong bond that passes the test of time. Their life together is generally filled with excitement, happiness and they always manage to be content with each other. Their relationship is built on the grounds of honesty, loyalty and trust. The only issue they might face, is that Cancers tend to be more sensitive and don't gel well initially with Virgos for they are emotionally reserved when it comes to new people. But they both communicate well which is what makes everything else work and fall into place.

