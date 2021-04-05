4 Warning signs someone is secretly jealous of you

Jealous people tend to compare themselves a lot with others and their jealousy arises out of their hidden insecurities and lack of self-confidence. Look out for these warning signs if you feel that someone is jealous of you.

Jealousy is inescapable. People are bound to be jealous of each other. People can be jealous of someone if they consider them to be more successful, more pretty or more loved than them. More often than not, jealousy arises out of their insecurities, fears, worries and most importantly, envy.

Some people instead of complimenting the other person for their success, start dreading and envying them. Instead of being happy for them, they start finding flaws in their own selves and that’s when the jealousy begins. If you feel someone that someone is jealous of you but are not completely sure, then look out for these 4 warning signs to know the truth.

They belittle you

Whenever they get the chance, they try to belittle your success and try to downplay it. They have no qualms in pulling you down and not giving enough credit to you when it is due. They simply are too insecure and jealous to celebrate your achievements and applaud them.

They imitate you

When someone is jealous of you, they tend to think that you have what they don’t. By imitating you, they try to be more like you as they envy you and want to be in your position. So if someone copies you and imitates you frequently, then chances are that they are jealous of you.

They are competitive

If you tell them that you got your dream job, they will tell you that they got their dream job years before. This is because they are constantly trying to engage in one-upmanship and want to desperately prove to you that they are better than you.

They try to highlight your failures

Since they are jealous of your achievements, they will downplay them and will try their best to instead highlight your failures and make a noise about them. They do this because they feel that by pulling you down and celebrating your failures, they will somehow feel better about themselves.

