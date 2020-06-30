5 Popular dog breeds with a longer life span

Dog’s general life span is 10 to 13 years. But there are some popular breeds that can live longer. So, if you are searching for a long-living dog breed, then read the below list.

It hurts a lot when your beloved little furry friend leaves you. Everyone’s life comes to an end eventually. But the prolonged attachment and love don’t allow us to heal that pain quickly. When our pet dog is finally no more, then it takes a lot of time to be accustomed to the situation.

So, it would be better if our little friend can stay with us for a longer period of time. And hence, we have jotted down a list of dog breeds that generally have a longer life-span.

The names of long living dog breeds are as follows:

Yorkshire Terrier

This dog breed can live for 14 to 16 years on average. And according to studies also, it has been seen that small dog breeds live longer than the larger ones.

Poodle

Poodles with curly hair can be small or large. Small ones can live for 14 to 16 years and the larger ones for 11 to 13 years.

Maltese

This elegant dog breed can live up to 12 to 15 years. In ancient time, they were worshipped by Egyptians. Even Greek and Roman philosophers also wrote highly about them.

Boston Terrier

Boston Terrier can live for almost 14 years. Their main features are large attractive eyes.

Shih Tzu

This was the favourite dog breed of China’s Ming Dynasty. It can live for almost 14 years. They tend to have skin irritations frequently. Also, this breed is quite vulnerable to dust, sun and wind.

