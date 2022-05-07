Baeksang Arts Awards: Lee Junho creates history as the first idol actor to win Best Actor for The Red Sleeve

On May 6, another notable moment was added to the long list of achievements that the team of MBC’s ‘The Red Sleeve’ seems to have created since the show premiered on November 2, 2021. Actor Lee Junho, who is also known as a member of boy group 2PM as Junho, won the Best Actor award for his performance in the period drama at this year's Baeksang Arts Awards.

Playing the role of Yi San, the grandson of the King and next in line to the throne, Lee Junho’s takeover of the audiences’ hearts was iconic in more ways than one. His love interest was played by actress Lee Se Young who took on the role of Seong Deok Im, the young court lady who had her own dreams and aspirations, not wanting to mold into the standards of the society.

The drama received immense love, earning itself an extension for one episode allowing for 17 episodes to be aired instead of the originally planned 16. The nationwide viewership for ‘The Red Sleeve’ raked to an impressive 17.4 %.

Nominated alongside Kim Nam Gil for ‘Through the Darkness’, Lee Jung Jae for ‘Squid Game’, Im Siwan for ‘Tracer’ and Jung Hae In for ‘D.P.’, it was Lee Junho for ‘The Red Sleeve’ that finally took its much deserved crown as the Best Actor Drama (Male) at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards. Through cheers of the crowd, the actor thanked his supporters and promised to return with another amazing performance. With this Lee Junho has become the first idol actor to win the honour.

Congratulations to Lee Junho!

