After Song Hye Kyo divorce, Song Joong Ki dating a lawyer? Descendants of the Sun star's agency clears the air

Rumours did the rounds suggesting Song Joong Ki is dating a lawyer. However, his agency has denied the speculations.

Rumours arose that Song Joong Ki might be dating someone following his divorce with Song Hye Kyo. The actor, who has been busy with his upcoming projects, was rumoured to have found love again but this time, it wasn't an actress from the South Korean industry. Rumours grew wild speculating that the Descendants of the Sun has lost his heart to a lawyer. Information of a certain female lawyer began doing the rounds suggesting she was Song Joong Ki's new girlfriend.

However, the actor's agency has cleared the air. They have denied the rumours of dating a lawyer with a statement. A source from his agency History D&C told OSEN, “Song Joong Ki’s dating rumors are not true. There have been groundless rumors spreading within the legal industry, but upon checking, it was not true.”

"Recently, Song Joong Ki has been busily carrying out his activities, and he has unfortunately had to step down from a project [due to his schedule]," the intel added. The source referred to the Joong Ki's decision to step down from Season of You and Me. The actor's agency cited scheduling as the reason behind his decision to give up the project.

"Song Joong Ki will not be appearing in ‘Season of You and Me.’ Due to this unavoidable situation, he is currently adjusting his schedule for the second half of the year. Nothing has yet been confirmed [about his upcoming plans]," the agency's representative said. Song Joon Ki is preparing for the release of Space Sweepers and is expected to resume filming of Bogota. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

