  1. Home
  2. entertainment

After Song Hye Kyo divorce, Song Joong Ki dating a lawyer? Descendants of the Sun star's agency clears the air

Rumours did the rounds suggesting Song Joong Ki is dating a lawyer. However, his agency has denied the speculations.
15856 reads Mumbai
After Song Hye Kyo divorce, Song Joong Ki dating a lawyer? Descendants of the Sun star's agency clears the airAfter Song Hye Kyo divorce, Song Joong Ki dating a lawyer? Descendants of the Sun star's agency clears the air
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rumours arose that Song Joong Ki might be dating someone following his divorce with Song Hye Kyo. The actor, who has been busy with his upcoming projects, was rumoured to have found love again but this time, it wasn't an actress from the South Korean industry. Rumours grew wild speculating that the Descendants of the Sun has lost his heart to a lawyer. Information of a certain female lawyer began doing the rounds suggesting she was Song Joong Ki's new girlfriend. 

However, the actor's agency has cleared the air. They have denied the rumours of dating a lawyer with a statement. A source from his agency History D&C told OSEN, “Song Joong Ki’s dating rumors are not true. There have been groundless rumors spreading within the legal industry, but upon checking, it was not true.”

"Recently, Song Joong Ki has been busily carrying out his activities, and he has unfortunately had to step down from a project [due to his schedule]," the intel added. The source referred to the Joong Ki's decision to step down from Season of You and Me. The actor's agency cited scheduling as the reason behind his decision to give up the project. 

"Song Joong Ki will not be appearing in ‘Season of You and Me.’ Due to this unavoidable situation, he is currently adjusting his schedule for the second half of the year. Nothing has yet been confirmed [about his upcoming plans]," the agency's representative said. Song Joon Ki is preparing for the release of Space Sweepers and is expected to resume filming of Bogota. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Song Joong Ki led project Bogota has 'fallen through'? Producers slams rumours; Share filming update

Credits :SoompiGetty Images

Latest Videos
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
Here’s how Yoga changed Shilpa Shetty’s life
Shilpa Shetty on battling an orthodox society, how a chance photoshoot changed her life & paparazzi
Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim, Taimur
Ekta Kapoor: Interesting facts about the TV Czarina

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement