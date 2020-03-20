BTS beats Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish to take No. 3 on IFPI’s List Of Best Selling Global Albums In 2019

With 2.5 million global units, BTS' Map of the Soul: Persona took the third spot on IFPI’s List Of Best Selling Global Albums In 2019. Read below to find out which other artists made it to the Top 10.

BTS' global domination is something every artist should aspire to. During their debut, the boys were ridiculed as just another K-pop band but over time, people got in tune with their revolutionary music and how every song of theirs had a purpose. Moreover, with time, BTS became the biggest boyband in the world with four of their albums - Love Yourself: Tear, Love Yourself: Answer, Map of The Soul: PERSONA and Map of the Soul: 7, making it to the top spot in the Billboard 200 chart.

Speaking of PERSONA, the 2019 EP by BTS has a big reason to make the septet smile as it's claimed the No. 3 spot on IFPI’s List Of Best Selling Global Albums In 2019 with an impressive 2.5 million global units. The first two spots were earned by Japanese boyband Arashi’s 5×20 All the BEST!! 1999-2019 (3.3. million global units) and Taylor Swift's Lover (3.2 million global units). BTS was able to beat the likes of Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and Ed Sheeran, just to name a few.

Check out IFPI’s List Of Best Selling Global Albums In 2019 below:

1. Arashi [5×20 All the BEST!! 1999-2019] - 3.3 million global units

2. Taylor Swift [Lover] - 3.2 million global units

3. BTS [Map of the Soul: Persona] - 2.5 million global units

4. Lady Gaga [A Star Is Born OST] - 1.2 million global units

5. Billie Eilish [When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?] - 1.2 million global units

6. Queen [Bohemian Rhapsody] - 1.2 million global units

7. Ed Sheeran [No.6 Collaborations Project] - 1.1 million global units

8. Ariana Grande [thank u, next] - 1 million global units

9. Rammstein [Rammstein] - 0.9 million global units

10. The Beatles [Abbey Road] - 0.8 million units

