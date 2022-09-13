Lizzo breaks down after Emmy win for Big Grrrls: All I wanted to see was someone fat like me, black like me

Lizzo is officially an Emmy winner. The singer's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls won the competition series Emmy on Monday night and taking the stage to accept the honour, Lizzo could not help but get emotional as she broke down in tears while urging her backup dancers, selected from the TV series, to join her onstage and celebrate the big win.

In an emotional acceptance speech, Lizzo spoke about what this Emmy win means to her and said, "The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me. The stories that they shared, they’re not that unique. They just don’t get told. Let’s just tell more stories." Adding on about why representation is key, the singer added, "When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media."