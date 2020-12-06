MAMA 2020 Winners: BTS wins Album of the Year, IU & Suga bag Best Collab, Itaewon Class' Start takes Best OST

MAMA 2020 Winners' List: From BTS to IU and Gaho for his OST in Itaewon Class, here's a look at the winners of Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020.

The Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020 (MAMA 2020) takes place today, December 6, in South Korea. Owing to the ongoing pandemic, the MAMA 2020 is hosting an “untact” (non-face-to-face contact) ceremony. Song Joong Ki returns to the stage for hosting duties after two years. This year, groups like BTS, BLACKPINK, EXO and GOT7 have bagged nominations. Whereas, individual artists like Kang Daniel, Baekhyun, Sunmi and IU have bagged a nomination this year. It has now been revealed that BTS has picked a few awards already.

The group has won Best Dance Performance Male Group Award and Album of The Year Daesang. Whereas, IU and her collaboration with BTS member Suga on Eight has won the duo Best Collab of the year. TREASURE has bagged Best New Male Artist whereas Hwasa - Maria has won Best Dance Performance - Solo. The list is being updated live.

Check out the MAMA 2020 Winners List below:

Daesang Awards:

Album of the Year: BTS - Map of the Soul: 7

Best New Male Artist: TREASURE

Best New Female Artist: Weeekly

Best Dance Performance - Male Group: BTS - Dynamite

Best Dance Performance - Solo: Hwasa - Maria

Best Collab: IU - Eight (Ft BTS Suga)

Best Vocal Performace - Solo: IU

Discovery of the Year: ATEEZ

Best New Asian Artist: JO1

Best Brand Performance: Day6 - Zombie

Favourite Dance Performance: Jessi "NUNU NANA"

Best of Next: CRAVITY

Best Vocal Performance - Group: Mamamoo "Hip"

Best OST: Gaho - Start, Itaewon Class

Worldwide Fan's Choice Top 10: NCT, TREASURE, TXT, GOT7, ATEEZ, SEVENTEEN

