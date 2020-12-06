MAMA 2020 Winners: BTS wins Album of the Year, IU & Suga bag Best Collab, Itaewon Class' Start takes Best OST
The Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020 (MAMA 2020) takes place today, December 6, in South Korea. Owing to the ongoing pandemic, the MAMA 2020 is hosting an “untact” (non-face-to-face contact) ceremony. Song Joong Ki returns to the stage for hosting duties after two years. This year, groups like BTS, BLACKPINK, EXO and GOT7 have bagged nominations. Whereas, individual artists like Kang Daniel, Baekhyun, Sunmi and IU have bagged a nomination this year. It has now been revealed that BTS has picked a few awards already.
The group has won Best Dance Performance Male Group Award and Album of The Year Daesang. Whereas, IU and her collaboration with BTS member Suga on Eight has won the duo Best Collab of the year. TREASURE has bagged Best New Male Artist whereas Hwasa - Maria has won Best Dance Performance - Solo. The list is being updated live.
Check out the MAMA 2020 Winners List below:
Daesang Awards:
Album of the Year: BTS - Map of the Soul: 7
Best New Male Artist: TREASURE
Best New Female Artist: Weeekly
Best Dance Performance - Male Group: BTS - Dynamite
Best Dance Performance - Solo: Hwasa - Maria
Best Collab: IU - Eight (Ft BTS Suga)
Best Vocal Performace - Solo: IU
Discovery of the Year: ATEEZ
Best New Asian Artist: JO1
Best Brand Performance: Day6 - Zombie
Favourite Dance Performance: Jessi "NUNU NANA"
Best of Next: CRAVITY
Best Vocal Performance - Group: Mamamoo "Hip"
Best OST: Gaho - Start, Itaewon Class
Worldwide Fan's Choice Top 10: NCT, TREASURE, TXT, GOT7, ATEEZ, SEVENTEEN
