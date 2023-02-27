Salman Khan net worth 2023, dating history and unknown facts

Salman Khan has been one of the biggest Bollywood celebrities of all time. With iconic movies like Dabangg, Sultan, Maine Pyar Kiya, Karan Arjun, and many more, Salman Khan has been the ultimate superstar. The man has not only been a legendary actor but has also worked as a film producer, singer, painter, and a beloved TV personality. In fact, Salman has been pretty famous for launching several new faces in the industry and has managed to build a huge fandom because of his generosity and stardom. With more than thirty-five years long career in the Bollywood industry, today Salman Khan is one of the highest-paid stars in the world. Scroll ahead to learn about Salman Khan's net worth, early life, career highlights, awards, brand endorsements, and much more.

Salman Khan Net Worth The estimated total net worth of Salman Khan in 2023 is more than $350 million (Rs 2850 Crores). One of the biggest megastars of Bollywood, Salman Khan’s annual income is around Rs 220 Crores. While he has delivered several high-grossing films, a large portion of his net worth is built by his collaborations with brands for endorsements along with his association with TV shows like Big Boss which charges an estimated amount of Rs 25 Crores per weekend.

Salman Khan Biography Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan, popularly known as Salman Khan is one of the biggest Indian actors who has also served as a producer, TV host, singer, and writer. Salman Khan has worked in a number of movies for which he has not only received endless praise but managed to earn a number of awards and accolades as well. In fact, the superstar is one of the most commercially successful Bollywood actors of all time. In fact, the man was listed as one of the highest-paid global celebrities in the years 2015 and 2018. Salman Khan is the oldest son of Bollywood’s beloved screenwriters Salim Khan and Sushila Charak aka Salma.

The actor got his very first breakthrough in 1989, as the lead actor opposite Bhagyashree in the Bollywood hit Maine Pyar Kiya. The Salman-Bhagyashri duo was everywhere for years after which he gave an endless number of Bollywood hits. Apart from India, Salman is very well-renowned in Arab countries. Along with a spectacular acting career, Khan has been loved as a television presenter and has been known to promote multiple humanitarian causes. In fact, he has his own charity called the Being Human Foundation. When it comes to Salman Khan, controversies and his off-screen life have often put him in the spotlight. He has been stranded in a number of legal troubles. One of the most controversial and extended issues Khan was associated with for years was the infamous negligent driving case. Later, in 2018, he was even controversially convicted in a blackbuck poaching case. He was even sentenced to 5 years imprisonment but was bailed out. Salman Khan’s Career Highlights

Salman Khan began his Bollywood career as an actor with his debut role in the 1988 film titled Biwi Ho To Aisi, although it was a supporting role it led to his lead role in the iconic family romance-drama by Sooraj Barjatya titled Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). Salman Khan was a part of every commercially hit film in the 1990s which included Barjatya's hits like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994) and Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999), and Karan Arjun (1995) along with Biwi No.1 (1999). After a slight setback in the 2000s, Khan became a part of bigger films which made him Bollywood’s favorite star of all time. His top action films include Wanted (2009), Dabangg (2010), Bodyguard (2011), Ready (2011), Dabangg 2 (2012), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Kick (2014), and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). He also gave blockbusters such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Sultan (2016) which are amongst the highest-earning Bollywood films of all time. Salman Khan career timeline 1989–93: Debut film and breakthrough

Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988) - Debut Supporting Role

Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) - Debut Lead Role - Received first Filmfare for the Best Actor and nomination for Best Male Debut.

Baaghi (1990)

Patthar Ke Phool (1991)

Sanam Bewafa (1991)

Love and Kurbaan (1991)

Saajan (1991) alongside Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit

Suryavanshi (1992)

Jaagruti (1992)

Nishchaiy (1992)

Ek Ladka Ek Ladki (1992) 1994–1998: Andaz Apna Apna 1994 to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

In the year 1994, Salman fans loved him in the beloved comedy-drama Andaz Apna Apna by Rajkumar Santoshi alongside Aamir Khan. While the movie didn't do very well at the box office at the time, today it is a comedy classic. Later, he was seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s legendary romance-drama Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! alongside Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane, and Anupam Kher among others. The film was a big hit that managed to win over three Filmfare Awards in the categories of Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actress. In fact, it even earned a National Award as it was the most popular film that year. It earned around Rs 2 billion and $63.8 million worldwide which made Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! a huge Bollywood hit and one of the most commercially successful films at the time. By 1995, the fans got to witness the iconic duo Karan Arjun played by Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan. The Rakesh Roshan film earned Salman a Filmfare nomination in the category of Best Actor. Later he was seen in a number of movies including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Khamoshi: The Musical. (1996)

Raj Kanwar's Jeet.

David Dhawan’s Judwaa (1997)

Auzaar (1997)

Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998) alongside Kajol

Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai

Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) Cameo earned him a second Filmfare Award under the category of Best Supporting Actor. 1999- 2009 - Hum Saath-Saath Hain to game show 10 Ka Dum From 1999 to 2009, it was Salman Khan’s world and we were just living in it. The man was a walking legend and was seen in hits like

Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999)

Biwi No.1 (1999)

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) alongside Ajay Devgan and Aishwarya Rai for which he earned another Filmfare nomination for the category of Best Actor.

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke (2001)

Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002)

Tere Naam (2003)

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004)

No Entry (2005)

Salaam-e-Ishq (2007)

Marigold (2007) alongside American actress Ali Larter

In 2009, Salman Khan was the host of the second season of the game show 10 Ka Dum. 2009–2023: Commercial success - Main Aurr Mrs Khanna (2009) to Cameo in Shahrukh Khan’s Pathaan (2023)

In 2009, he lead Prabhu Deva’s directorial success Wanted which received a massive box office success. Later he was seen in Main Aurr Mrs Khanna (2009)

London Dreams (2009)

Anil Sharma's Veer (2010) Dabangg (2010) as Chulbul Pandey. The movie managed to win a national award for being the Best Popular Film that provided Wholesome Entertainment. After Dabangg, he gave the Indian cinema a streak of commercially hit films including, Ready (2011)

Bodyguard (2011)

Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

Dabangg 2 (2012)

Jai Ho (2014) for which he sang the song called Hangover

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) opposite Sonam Kapoor

Sultan (2016) opposite Anushka Sharma

Kabir Khan’s Tubelight (2017)

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) Salman was last seen in Shahrukh Khan’s Pathaan (2023) which was a beloved cameo. Salman Khan Assets - Real Estate and Automobile

When it comes to Salman Khan’s net worth much of it is built on his Bollywood success along with his real estate investment. Property owned by Salman Khan As of now, Salman Khan lives in a modest apartment called GALAXY along with his parents in Bandra, Mumbai. Apart from that he also owns a lot of property and real estate across the country. Scroll on for the inside details of the property owned by Salman Khan. Galaxy Apartment For around forty years, the legendary Salman Khan has been living in a 170–190 sq. ft., ground-floor single-bedroom apartment of the Galaxy Apartment which is an eight-floor building. In 2023, the building is valued at an estimated amount of $2.3 million. Chimbai Road Property Reportedly, Salman along with the family is soon to move to 6-story property at Chimbai Road in Bandra West. It is reported that the property is around 4,000 sq. ft. Salman’s parents brought the property in 2011 at an estimated amount of $2.1 million. The new abode is reported to have an open terrace, a dome, and two basements along with a decent parking space for over 15 cars. Salman’s infamous Panvel Farmhouse Salman also owns a 150-acre property in Panvel, Maharashtra which is named Arpita Farms after his sister, Arpita Khan. The highly-priced property brags a huge swimming pool, gym, and bungalows along with a massive farm devoted to horses and other domestic animals. Moreover, the property also boasts a spacious area for biking which raises Salman Khan’s net worth to at least $11.5 million. Gorai Beach vacation home Another property owned by Salman Khan that is valued at around $4.3 million is his vacation home that’s located in Gorai Beach, Salsette, Mumbai. This property in Mumbai is around 100 acres in area and entails a 2-story farmhouse and 2 bungalows. Not just that, the huge property also boasts a unique massive swimming pool, a theater, and a gym. In fact, the property also has a huge area for dirt biking as well. Other properties owned by Salman Khan Apart from the other above-mentioned houses and properties, Salman has also made a number of other real estate investments including an apartment at Sterling Seaface at Worli as well as at Carter Road and a triplex apartment at The Address which is a luxury building at Bandra. Apart from that, the man also owns an apartment at the Burj Pacific in Dubai. Salman Khan Cars When it comes to Salman Khan’s cars, his luxury collection definitely proves, he is a passionate man. He might not be a car connoisseur but his collection of expensive cars will definitely make jaws drop. Salman’s collection of cars entails Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes-Benz S Class, Mercedes-AMG GLE 43, Lexus LX 470, BMW X6, Toyota Land Cruiser, Audi RS7, and more.

Salman Khan Bikes The Bollywood’s Sultan has always been a superbike enthusiast, naturally, he owns several expensive bikes. His collection of impressive motorbikes includes a Suzuki Hayabusa which is estimated at around $26,000 and a Yamaha R1 which is estimated at around Rs.16 crores. Apart from these he also owns the Suzuki GSX-R1000Z along with the Suzuki Intruder M1800 RZ both of which can be estimated at around Rs. 16 crores in cost. Moreover, Salman also famously owns a Giant Propel 2014 XTC bicycle which Salman has been spotted on, on multiple occasions. The estimated cost of the bike is Rs 4.32 lakh. If you think about it, Salman’s collection of bikes and cars alone takes his net worth to a whopping $4 million.

Salman Khan’s Yacht Around his 50th birthday, the Tere Naam actor bought a private luxury yacht and called it a birthday gift for himself. The estimated amount of the luxury sailboat is approximated to be around $400k million which was actually an upgradation of a previously owned yacht bought by his brother back in 2009. Salman Khan Brand Endorsements in 2023 Salman Khan is the face of several brands and maintains his collaboration as a brand ambassador for several big brands. Because of his fame and influence in the country, when it comes to brand endorsements Salman doesn't shy away from charging big numbers. Reportedly, the actor charges at least around Rs 7 crores for brand shoots for a day. If you think about it, a commercial brand shoot typically takes about 3-4 days for its shooting which adds up to a massive figure. In fact, as of now, Salman Khan is one of the top-earning brand endorsers for Realme which is a renowned smartphone brand. As of now Salman Khan’s net worth is more than $350 million and these endorsements will only make his net worth soar. When it comes to income through advertisements and brand endorsements alone, Salman manages to earn a straightforward amount of Rs 3 million or more yearly. As of now, he is associated with brands including, Being Human, Thums Up, Mountain Dew, Appy Fizz, Limca, Coco-Cola, Limca, PepsiCo, Goldiee Masale, Realme, Revital, Relaxo, Dixcy Scott, Britannia Tiger Biscuit, Wheel, Suzuki Motorcycles, Chloromint, BharatPe, Emami, Astral Pipes, and PNG Jewellers, among several others. Salman Khan Personal Life Salman Khan has had a pretty controversial personal life. Right from a bumpy dating life to his controversies with Shahrukh Khan and other celebrities, Salman has managed to be in the news time and again. He has been associated with Aishwarya Rai who he dated from around 1999 to 2001. It is rumored that the actor was pretty shaken after their break up and has had a sour relationship with the actress ever since. While the actor has never been married, he has been associated with several actresses including Katrina Kaif, Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali, and Lulia Vantur. When it comes to his health, back in 2007 the Bollywood megastar was diagnosed with Trigeminal Neuralgia which is a neuropathic disorder. The disorder is famously referred to as suicide disease and entails symptoms like severe pain in the jaw, the face, the jaw, and the cheek. In 2011, Salman even went under the knife for nerve surgery in the US. Reports suggest Salman still suffers from the disorder.

Salman Khan's dating history The 57-year-old Bollywood superstar never got married and has been called Bollywood’s most eligible bachelor for years now. Probably because of his ragged romance history, Salman has pretty much always avoided the subject of marriage and in fact, has hardly publicly spoken up about the women he is dating. Despite not being vocal about it, he has been spotted with several actresses and has in fact been in relationships. Scroll on for the insides of Salman Khan’s dating history and previous relationships over the years. Salman Khan and Somy Ali In around the 1990s, yes over twenty years back, Salman Khan was in the limelight for dating former actress Somy Ali. Somy was pursuing a modeling career at the time when the couple began to date. However, Somy decided to continue her studies and left for the US. Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani Sangeeta Bijlani was the winner of the 1980s Miss India title. In fact, it is reported that Salman and Sangeeta were engaged. They were in a pretty serious relationship and even had a date set to get married which was May 27, 1994. Salman met Sangeeta at a Bollywood party and immediately hit it off. It is reported that Sangeeta caught Salman cheating and called off the wedding. In 1996, she famously married former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin which also led to a divorce. Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

This had to be the most controversial relationship in Salman Khan’s life or rather the entire Bollywood industry. Salman and Aishwarya started dating during the shooting of the iconic Sanjay Leela Bhansali romantic drama Hum Dil Chuke Sanam. While the former celebrity couple dated for around two years, the duo did not part ways amicably. It was reported that Salman was abusive throughout their turbulent relationship. In fact, it is even reported that in 2001, Salman even broke into Aishwarya’s house early morning and continually pounded on her gates until she let him in. In a previous interview, Salman even went ahead and confessed that during his relationship he was not kind to Aishwarya’s parents which he regrets even today. Salman Khan and Sneha Ullal

While there was no official announcement, it was rumored that Salman dated actress Sneha Ullal when she made her Bollywood debut in the famous romantic drama titled Lucky: No Time For Love. It was even conjectured that Salman launched Sneha's career and started dating her because she looked a lot like Aishwarya Rai. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Another famous romantic relationship in Salman’s life was when he met Katrina Kaif. Salman started dating Kaif when she had just entered the industry. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were the hottest couples at the time. While they never publicly accepted being in a relationship, it is reported that Katrina and Salman started dating while they were shooting for her debut film titled Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. Reportedly around 2010, Katrina decided to end their relationship as she famously started dating Ranbir Kapoor. Unlike Aishwarya Rai, Salman and Katrina parted ways pretty cordially and are still good friends. Salman Khan Early Career

Salman Khan Charity Work Apart from being one of the highest-earning stars in the world, he is also one of the biggest taxpayers. When it comes to charity and giving back to society, Salman Khan started his very own charity back in 2007 and called it the Being Human Foundation. Today, Salman’s Being Human Foundation is one of the most renowned charities famous for helping those in need. The charity ensures the distribution of easy healthcare access and education to the underprivileged. Being Human is Salman’s successful non-profit organization that works for several social causes and is one of the highest taxpayers in India.

Around 2012, Salman Khan famously paid for the freedom of more than hundreds of Uttar Pradesh prisoners who had legally done their time but could not be free because they had no money for the legal fines. In the year 2014, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi famously asked Salman Khan to be a part of the iconic Clean India campaign. Salman Khan supported the mission by spreading awareness about the same. In the year 2015, Salman Khan and Rockline Venkatesh who was the producer of Bajrangi Bhaijaan famously spent the film’s profit on Indian farmers who were in financial trouble. The same year, Salman Khan spent big bucks for a young fan named Abdul Basit. Abdul Basit was an 11-year-old boy suffering from a rare disorder called the Criggler-Najjar syndrome. The boy wanted to meet Salman Khan after his liver transplant. Salman Khan Awards and Recognitions Salman Khan has famously starred in a number of commercial hits and has in fact received a number of awards and accolades for his exceptional performances. Scroll on for an extensive list of awards won by Salman Khan. Salman Khan National Awards

Salman Khan has won two National Film Awards. The first in 2012 for the category of Best Children's Film for the film Chillar Party and the second in 2016 for the category of Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for his film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. An extensive list of Salman Khan awards Filmfare Award - Category Best Male Debut for Maine Pyar Kiya (1990)

Filmfare Award - Category Best Supporting Actor for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1999) along with fifteen Filmfare Award nominations to date.

Screen Award - Category Best Actor for Dabangg (2011)

Screen Award - Category Best Actor Popular Choice for Ek Tha Tiger & Dabangg 2 (2015)

Screen Award - Category Best Film for Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2016) along with several other Screen award nominations over the years.

IIFA Award - 2010 Habitat Humanity Ambassadorship

IIFA Award - 2016 Best Film for Bajrangi Bhaijaan along with over nine IIFA Award nominations.

Zee Cine Award - Category Best Actor for Dabangg 2 - 2013

Zee Cine Award - Category Best Film Bajrangi Bhaijaan - 2016

Zee Cine Award - Category Best Actor for the film Sultan - 2017

Apsara Film & Television Producers Guild Awards - Jodi Of the Year (along with Govinda) for the movie Partner 2008

Apsara Film & Television Producers Guild Awards - Category Best Actor in a Leading Role Dabangg for 2011

Apsara Film & Television Producers Guild Awards - Category Best Film for the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Stardust Award - Category - Star of the Year - Male for Dabangg (2011)

Stardust Award - Category - Star of the Year - Male Bodyguard & Ready (2012)

Stardust Award - Category - Best Film of the Year - Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) along with several nominations.

BIG Star Entertainment Award - Category - Most Entertaining Film Actor - Male for Dabangg (2010)

BIG Star Entertainment Award - Category - Most Entertaining Actor in an Action Role for Bodyguard (2011)

BIG Star Entertainment Award - Category - Most Entertaining On-Screen Couple (along with Kareena Kapoor) for Bodyguard (2011)

BIG Star Entertainment Award - Category - Most Entertaining Television Reality Show Host for being the Bigg Boss (Season 6) (2012)

BIG Star Entertainment Award - Category - Most Entertaining Actor in an Action Role for Dabangg 2 (2013)

BIG Star Entertainment Award - Category - Most Entertaining Film Actor - Male for Bajrangi Bhaijaan & Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)

BIG Star Entertainment Award - Category - Most Entertaining Actor in a Social Role for Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

BIG Star Entertainment Award - Category - Most Entertaining Social Film for Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

BIG Star Entertainment Award - Category - Most Entertaining Film for Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) along with several nominations and other awards. Salman Khan International Awards Salman Khan has also managed to earn global recognition and has in fact won certain international awards. Some of them are, 2004 - 7th Best Looking Man in the World for People Magazine

2008 - Wax Statue Madame Tussauds Museum in London

2010 - Sexiest Man Alive for People Magazine

2012 - Wax Statue Madame Tussauds Museum in New York

2016 - ranked as Number 7 on the list of World's Most Handsome Faces list on worldstopmost.com along with several other awards

2019 - ranked number 3 on the chart of India's Most Trusted Personality in the list of Actors.

2020 - ranked number 2 in TRA’s list of Most Desired Personalities Top Interesting Facts about Salman Khan

While Salman Khan has had a pretty public life, here is a list of facts about Salman Khan we bet you did not know. Salman Khan always wanted to write for a living. He has in fact written films like Veer and Chandramukhi.

Salman Khan’s real name is Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan

Salman is obsessed with soaps. He in fact has a huge pile of soap in his bathroom.

He is a fantastic swimmer from the very beginning and considered pursuing professional swimming as a career.

Salman Khan has a soft spot for Chinese cuisine. His go-to spot for Chinese food in Mumbai is China Garden, Mumbai.

Salman Khan rejected the film Baazigar because of the negative lead.

He is a fantastic painter. In fact, one of SK's original paintings is actually hanging in Aamir Khan’s home. With years in the industry and a number of films, Salman Khan has established an exceptional reputation in Bollywood. Apart from India, he also holds global recognition. When it comes to Salman Khan net worth in rupees is estimated to be more than Rs. 2850 Crores which is around $350 million. Salman has received massive love from the fans and was in fact ranked high in the top highly paid 100 Celebrity Entertainers list of Forbes in the year 2018. With plenty of new projects and brand endorsements in his future, his fan base and net worth are only expected to grow.

ALSO READ: The insides of John Abraham and Priya Runchal's sea-facing penthouse - Villa in the Sky