WATCH: NCT DREAM returns with colourful MV for ‘Beatbox’

NCT DREAM is back! The group released its second full-length repackaged album ‘Beatbox’ through various music sites at 2:30 pm IST today (May 30), along with a music video for the title track of the same name. The colourful music video is the very definition of fun and energetic, showcasing NCT DREAM’s youthful and free-spirited charm.

The title track ‘Beatbox’ is an exciting song, perfect for the summer, and features addictive sections of beatbox. Meanwhile, a repackaged version of NCT DREAM’s hit studio album ‘Glitch Mode’, ‘Beatbox’ includes a total of 15 tracks. Out of these, eleven songs were previously released through NCT DREAM’s ‘Glitch Mode’, and four are brand new songs: ‘Beatbox’, ‘To My First’, ‘Sorry, Heart’, and ‘On the way’.

Watch the colourful music video for NCT DREAM’s comeback with ‘Beatbox’, below:

While gearing up for the release of ‘Beatbox’, NCT DREAM treated their fans to multiple teasers, including three versions of concept photos, titled ‘DREAM SQUAD STUDIO - 1’, ‘SUGAR POP STAR’, and ‘WE GET HIGH’. Along with the concept photos, the SM Entertainment group had also released an image teaser for the music video of the title track.

Through their agency, SM Entertainment, NCT DREAM shared, “We are happy to release a repackaged album. We enjoyed the whole process of working on this album, and we hope it will be a gift that repays the great love we received with our second full-length album. More than anything, we are looking forward to meeting our fans in person on music shows after a long time, and we want to make many good memories together."

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: 'My Liberation Notes’ achieves its highest ratings with finale; ‘Our Blues’ soars to new personal high