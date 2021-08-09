3 Tips to pat your skin to glow with Facial Oils

How often do you hear people give oils as the answer to all queries? From dry skin, mosquito bites to hair fall, I’ve heard enough about how oil acts as a cure-all. Every oil is curated in a way to grant some benefit which is more than just moisturisation. Facial oils, for instance, try to work as hard as any other step in your daily beauty routine.

Facial oils can be beneficial to all skin types if incorporated in the right manner. Dry and dull skin aim for an ingredient or two that’s fed with antioxidants or fatty acids as these can promise to glow with well-nourished skin. Fragrance-free facial oils are just can also help to soften your skin, fade blemishes, prevent early signs of ageing, repair damage, and improve the texture of your skin. Still not sure about how to use facial oils? Still not sure how to take the plunge if you haven't yet? Pick 2-3 oils and go for a patch test. See what suits perfectly and use it sparingly. Less the better for your skin.

Here are a few tips to use facial oils for glossy skin :

1) Direct application- Use the dropper to dispense 3-4 drops of facial oil on your palms and smear it on your face and neck. Gently massage it well so it seeps into your skin and protects your skin from loss of nourishment. Follow this step pre-application of serum.

2) Moisturiser- Take 3 drops of facial oil and blend it with your night moisturiser. Warm it up well with your fingertips and gently dab it on your skin to wake up with healthy, and rejuvenated skin.

3) Makeup- You can add a few drops of oil to your foundation to avoid patchiness as well as for a tinge of glow. Spread a lightweight oil on your lips before you swipe on lipstick for a natural sheen.

Do you use facial oils? If yes, which is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

