Met Gala 2022: Kendall Jenner raised EYEBROWS in a sheer crop top and skirt set from Prada with bleached brows

Kendall Jenner is known for her witty sense in fashion and her ability to pull off any outfit with panache. At the Met Gala 2022, the star did not fail to make a statement. Jenner jetted out of the Carlyle Hotel in NYC as she headed for the much-awaited event. She skipped the basic gowns and dresses, and made a classic entry in a sheer crop top and a black billowing skirt set by the one and only - Prada!

The outfit featured a sleeveless see-through top with a soft square neckline, layered with net lining. It was decked in 3-dimensional flower-like adornments and the material underneath was just barely opaque enough to cover her chest. The top was teamed with a high-waisted black satin-silk billowing skirt featuring ruffles and a long and dramatic train that trailed behind her as she headed to the red carpet.

The Runway star went minimal with her jewellery and let all the attention stick to her outfit as she simply opted for a pair of diamond drop earrings. But what made her look even more striking were her bleached eyebrows. Her recently dyed auburn hair was back to its chestnut brown shade as it flowed behind her in soft waves and a middle parting The lengthy locks were styled in a centre part and neatly tucked behind her ears.

Apart from her bleached brows, the Tequila 818 founder opted for a soft glam makeup look with heavily mascara-laden lashes, a glossy base, beaming highlighter, kohl-rimmed eyes, blushed cheeks and a matte nude lip shade.

What do you think of Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala 2022 look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

