Gemini Weekly Horoscope August 12 - August 18, 2024

Gemini Weekly Health Horoscope

Your constant efforts have resulted in improved physical and mental wellness. Your buddies may encourage you to participate in physical activities, such as playing cricket like in the old days. If you can devote some of your time to these activities, your health will improve even more.

Gemini Weekly Love Horoscope

Geminis can be busy with other things, yet they will still make time for their spouses. Communicating your emotions to one another through gestures rather than words can considerably strengthen your relationship this week.

Gemini Weekly Business Horoscope

You will make a lot of money this week via a new partnership. As a result, now is an excellent time to launch the business you've been planning with your closest friend, especially if your financial situation has dramatically improved.

Gemini Weekly Career Horoscope

Geminis may need to put in more effort to establish a great reputation on the job. Your level of attentiveness will directly affect the value you add. Try not to be distracted this week, and double-check everything you do. It could be a slow week at work, so focus on providing your full attention.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.