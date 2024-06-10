Gemini Weekly Horoscope June 10 - June 16, 2024

Gemini Weekly Health Horoscope

You may be feeling down, but inspiration from a mentor or relative may lift your spirits, and you might find a companion to join the gym with you. Alternatively, you could opt to join a dancing class or train yourself in aerobics.

Gemini Weekly Love Horoscope

People who are in a love relationship may have a good day. You can strive to understand more about your relationship, and you should consider yourself fortunate to be with someone who is both supportive and lovely. Married Geminis must put in more effort to show affection to their partner.

Gemini Weekly Business Horoscope

The week focuses on the financial benefits. You can devise a new strategy to improve your income and savings. However, you must avoid traveling to other countries. Women entrepreneurs can profit from offshore trade if they are mindful of the opportunities that present themselves.

Gemini Weekly Career Horoscope

This is a terrific week for individuals involved in real estate. It is also expected that some will be assigned a large project at work. You may also get the opportunity to demonstrate your strengths or potential through an important presentation. It will be easy for new hires to acclimate to their new working environment.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.