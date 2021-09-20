4 Things to do if you are having a toothache

A feeling of getting struck by a bolt in your teeth, and you are left scrambling for pain killers. More often than not, those fierce pains are a result of a tooth infection. While some of these may be minor and can go away on their own in some time, others can be a tough deal to crack.

While it is always best to consult your dentist in case of an unbearable tooth pain or if you suspect an infection, here are a few ways that may help relieve the pain if going to the dentist is not an immediate option.

Rinsing your mouth with salt water

This is one the best old-age home remedy for a sore throat, cough, or even a toothache. All one has to do is to take a cup of lukewarm water, add some salt in it and rinse. It helps relieve the pain by suppressing the infection causing bacteria. However, if the pain is followed by swelling, it is advisable not to rinse your mouth with salt water, without consulting a dentist.

Apply garlic

Our grandmothers have been using garlic as a home remedy for years since it is known for its healing properties. In case of a toothache, garlic can do miracles. Crush a clove, or two, and apply it on the affected area. Let it stay until the pain goes away. A word of caution. If you doubt you might be having a certain kind of infection, it is advisable to consult a dentist first.

Use cold compress

Take a towel, wrap some ice in it and press it against your jaw. This will help relieve the pain, or at least, reduce its intensity.

Use clove oil

Clove oil is great for relieving a toothache. Cloves have anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties and can hence, help relieve a toothache. Dab your cotton ball in some clove oil and place it on the affected area. Let it sit for some time, until you feel a bit relaxed.

A piece of advice. It is always recommended that one should visit a dentist twice a year, as per what experts suggest. This reduces the risk of any infection, and also helps you maintain good oral health.

Read Also: 4 Common myths about puberty that are anything but true