5 Ways to feel loved and appreciated in a relationship when you feel you are taken for granted

When you feel that you are being taken for granted in your relationship, then there may be some problems that you and your partner need to solve. So, here are 5 ways to feel appreciated in every bonding and sort things out.

When a relationship starts to become old, people feel that they are being taken for granted. This may be true or false, but the feeling is real in our mind. We feel that our partner has lost all affection for us and now only responsibilities are left in the bonding. This kind of feeling often arouses from relationship anxiety, when you feel you are taken for granted by your partner and get paranoid of losing him or her.

At some point in our life, it’s very normal to feel so. But if this thinking starts to grow within you and give you intense emotional pain, then you need to do something about it. These feelings can severely damage your relationship. So, here are some ways to feel appreciated in the relation if you feel you are taken for granted.

How to feel loved and appreciated in a relationship?

1- Practice depersonalising the situation. Often, your feeling is not true as we are thinking about what we have seen. So, maybe you and your partner both have been very busy at work and that is not allowing to have some personal time. That’s why you are feeling neglected emotionally. So, just give some time to the relation instead of overthinking.

2- See whether you are able to give your partner what you are expecting from him. If he feels you are being unappreciative, then don’t repeat the same thing. Appreciate him to make feel how important he is for you.

3- When you are angry or hurt, don’t get involved in a fight with your partner. This will make the situation worse and hurt your partner even more. So, try to calm down when you are angry to avoid bitterness.

4- Once you learn to avoid bitterness in your bonding, talk to your partner about the problem gently. Often, predictions and misunderstandings lead to great problems in people because it’s not possible for your partner to read your mind. So, discussing everything with him can solve several matters.

5- After all these efforts if things are improving then, it’s fine. And if it’s not, then you need to think about this relationship because things are not going to change.

