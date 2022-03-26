Leo to Pisces: 4 Zodiac signs who are the coolest dads

There are many zodiac signs that cannot seem to fathom parenthood, as they consider themselves exceptionally ambitious and independent. However, they may find to their surprise that most of these star signs experience a radical shift on embracing fatherhood. Not only are they devoted fathers, but they banish the conventional norms of parenting to become cool dads who are accepting and encouraging their offspring at every step. Take a look at who these are-

Virgo

While a Virgo wears many hats, fatherhood is one that fits best as children would be their pride and joy. Virgos are liberal fathers who would be their kid’s best friends and mentors. They would openly speak of seemingly taboo topics like sex education and even teach their kids to be financially responsible from a young age making them super cool fathers.

Libra

Libras may be conservative in the conventional sense, but you can rely on these dads to be their kid’s best friend and cheerleader all the way. They tend to champion their kids in a way that really builds up their self-esteem and brings up confident young individuals with a strong set of morals.

Pisces

You can expect them to dote on their little ones and show up for every school play, annual day and football match. Daughters and sons of Pisceans would never fear confessing mistakes to their dad, for a Pisces would first hear them out and then seek to protect and defend their kid above all. Excessively strict dads they do not make.

Leo

Leos may be full of themselves at times, but when it comes to their offspring, they are present 100 percent of the time. They are the dads who always give their kids more pocket-money than they ask for and sneakily help them get out of the house to spend time with friends and head to parties. The lion in short is a cool dad personified.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

